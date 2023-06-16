Three state championships and at leas a district title in every sport during the 2022-2023 school year earned Longview's Christian Heritage Classical School more hardware recently.
The school earned this year's Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) Class A Henderson Cup, which is presented to schools based on how each sport finished in the state playoffs or state tournament.
CHCS was the top Class A school, beating out 76 other schools across the state.
"Earning the Henderson Cup is difficult," CHCS athletic director Griff Mauldin said. "There are so many factors that go into it. I am so proud of our student athletes for their commitment. Being a small school, every athlete plays multiple schools, so their commitment is year round. to compete the way they did this past year is really special."
The Henderson Cup is named for Johnnie and Evelyn Henderson for their longtime commitment to TAPPS.
The CHCS boys teams were overall champions with 36 points, and the girls teams finished third overall with 20 points. The combined 56 points moved the Sentinels to the top of the standings.
"I am so grateful for our coaches," Mauldin said. "They all do such a wonderful job or pouring into our athletes and teaching more than just the game, but about life. I am also thankful for our administration, faculty and our entire school community. It takes everyone working together to achieve something like this."
The CHCS boys won state championships in football and golf, finished fourth in the tennis state tournament, won an area championship in basketball and finished as bi-district champions in baseball.
The girls won a state title in golf, finished third at the state tennis tournament, earned an area title in basketball and finished as bi-district champions in volleyball.
A combined soccer team won an area championship.