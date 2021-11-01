GREENVILLE - Trey Stone passed for three touchdowns and rushed for one, Cason Owens added three rushing touchdowns and a TD reception and the Christian Heritage Classical School Sentinels rolled to a 53-8 win over Greenville Christian on Saturday.
The win moves the Sentinals to 7-1 overall and 2-0 in the district, clinching the league title with one game remaining. CHCS will host Waco Eagle Christian at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Republic Field.
Stone completed 13 of 16 passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns and carried nine times for 73 yards and a TD in a game called at halftime due to Six Man Football's mercy rule.
Owens rushed for 30 yards and three touchdowns on five carries and caught five passes for 120 yards and a TD. Luke Land caught four passes for 26 yards and a TD, completed an 11-yard pass and was good on five of six extra points.
Ethan Moczygemba caught two passes for 20 yards, and Boaz Dyess hauled in two passes for 30 yards and a TD.
On the defensive side, Ryan Horn had one tackle, Thomas Peeler a fumble recovery on a kickoff, Abe Rutherford one tackle, Titus three tackles and two passbreakups, Dyes three tackles, a fumble recovery and three quarterback pressures, Moczygemba three tackles and QB pressure, Land two tackles and an interception, Stone one tackle and a pass breakup and Owens five tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.