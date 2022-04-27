KILGORE - Officially, there are two National Signing Days – days where high school athletes sign letters of intent with colleges of their choice, to continue their education and athletic careers, and family members, teachers, friends and others all gather to join in the fun.
At Kilgore this year, though, there were three, the latest being Wednesday, where seven more athletes made their next step clear.
Chris Baldazo signed with Kilgore College football; Laramie Cox signed with Hendrix College’s women’s soccer program; Adrian Estrella signed with National Parks College boys’ soccer; Ny’Kayla Hooper signed with Texas College women’s basketball; C. Jay Ingram signed with Richland College’s men’s basketball; Omarion Smith signed with the University of North Texas-Dallas track and field program; and Colby Wilkerson signed with Centenary College’s baseball program.
Baldazo was the Bulldogs’ District 16-4A unanimous all-district choice at kicker. He was also a part of the preseason East Texas Dream Team and lived up to that selection, helping Kilgore to an 11-2 overall record in the first season at KHS for coach Clint Fuller.
Baldazo hit 63-of-68 extra points he attempted, and 6-of-12 field goals on the season, a long of 45 yards.
Cox was the spark that led Kilgore to what looked to be a lost season just prior to the District 15-4A schedule beginning to a fourth-round playoff berth and into the UIL Region II Tournament, before losing by a single goal to Melissa.
“She was a leader on the field and in the locker room,” head coach Todd BonDurant said. “We don’t do what we did without her.”
She was elected midfielder of the year by the district’s coaches as a part of the recently-released 15-4A all-district team.
Estrella was one of the senior leaders of coach Tom Wait’s Kilgore soccer Bulldogs, a 24-3-2 District 15-4A champion and Region II semi-finalist, winners of 17 straight games leading up to the ‘Dogs’ loss there to Celina.
Hooper just played in the Azalea Orthopedics All-Star Game, and was the Lady Bulldogs’ senior leader, although the team missed the playoffs this season.
Smith only recently committed to North Texas-Dallas track, but he and Wilkerson are both still in season. Smith won the boys discus event at area, and will represent the Kilgore track program (along with Alex Clay Chavez and Peyton Christian, and many others) at the UIL Region II meet this weekend at Texas A&M-Commerce. Those three will all compete in the discus, with a chance to go to the UIL State Track & Field Meet at the University of Texas at Austin on May 12-14.
Wilkerson, as mentioned, is still in season and helped Kilgore baseball beat Chapel Hill, 7-0, on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs have one regular season game remaining (Friday night at home at 6 against Mount Vernon, a non-district game) and will be the fourth seed in District 16-4A when the UIL 4A playoffs begin next week, although a postseason opponent and series have yet to be determined.
So far this season, through 24 games played (all of them), Wilkerson has had 70 at-bats, 26 hits, 19 of them singles, four doubles, three triples 17 RBI, has scored 18 runs, reached on error three times, on fielder’s choice on three occasions, walked five times and struck out just five times. He’s got a .371 average and an on-base percentage of .443, and a slugging percentage of .514.
On the mound, Wilkerson has thrown 38 innings, and is 4-0. He’s got a 1.28 ERA, with 23 strikeouts, and has only allowed six walks.