SFA Sports Information
FRISCO — With the 93rd season of SFA football just 51 days away, a trio of Lumberjack seniors were named to the 2019 Preseason All-Southland Conference football teams Thursday morning as announced by the league office.
Both placekicker Storm Ruiz, a first-team selection, and Tamrick Pace, a second-team pick, landed a spot on the preseason all-conference offense, while safety Alize Ward was an automatic second-team honoree on the preseason all-conference defense.
A 2017 Fred Mitchell Award finalist and 2018 September and October Fred Mitchell Award watch list member, Ruiz served as SFA’s starting placekicker for the third-straight season a year ago. He went 9-for-12 (.750) on field goal attempts in 2018 and was an unblemished 22-for-22 on PATs, finishing 7-for-8 from beyond 30 yards and 4-for-5 from over 40 yards. The League City (Clear Springs), native was a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals between 40-49 yards en route to ranking 33rd nationally and fifth in the Southland in field goal percentage.
A 2016 Freshman All-American, Pace garnered All-Southland honorable mention acclaim a year ago after picking up All-Southland Second Team honors in 2017. For the third-straight season, Pace was one of SFA’s top offensive weapons in 2018 and attracted the most attention from opposing defenses.
Ward, who has claimed back-to-back All-Southland Second Team spots the previous two years, finished second on the team in total tackles (58) last season. The San Diego native led the ‘Jacks in solo stops (36) in 2018 and claimed 2.5 tackles for loss to go along with an interception, forced fumble and pair of pass breakups. He ranked 20th among all Southland defenders with 6.4 tackles per game, while second among SFA kickoff returners with 254 yards on 11 returns.
Next week, first-year head coach Colby Carthel and a pair of Lumberjack football players will head down to Southland Football Media Day, hosted by the league Thursday, July 18 at the Hilton Houston Post Oak by the Galleria in Houston.