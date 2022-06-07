Spring Hill High School will have new leaders on the baseball and softball diamonds next season.
Head baseball coach Trevor Petersen and head softball coach Marty Mayfield both resigned from their posts this week.
Petersen resigned on Tuesday to pursue opportunities outside the teaching and coaching profession after two seasons and more than 55 wins, while Mayfield moved on Monday to become the head softball coach at Overton High School.
Petersen, a Hallsville High School graduate who spent six seasons at Pine Tree - three as head coach - before coming to Spring Hill, led the Panthers to the Class 4A Region II finals this past season.
"This is a special group of kids I had at Spring Hill," Petersen said. "I'm going to miss being a coach at times, but I know where my heart is. I'm a family man through and through."
The 2022 Panthers finished with a 33-5 record, winning the District 16-4A championship and advancing to within one win of a trip to Austin for the University Interscholastic League State Baseball Tournament.
Spring Hill opened the playoffs with a bi-district sweep of Pittsburg (7-3, 4-1) and then swept Farmersville (7-1, 8-3) in the area round, district rival Kilgore (11-0, 7-1) in the regional quarterfinals, and Melissa (6-4, 9-1) in the regional semifinals.
The Panthers opened the regional final series with a 5-2 win over Celina, but lost the next two games - 5-2 and 11-2 - to end the season.
Spring Hill finished 25-10 in 2021, Petersen's first season at the helm.
“I’m going to miss the relationships not only with the community and my faculty members, but first of all with my students," said Petersen. "I wanted to impact the future generation of each community I have been a part of. That’s why I got into this profession."
Meanwhile, Mayfield earned a 45-29 coaching record at Spring Hill over three softball seasons. The Panthers finished the 2020 campaign with a 14-4 mark, followed that up with an 18-8 record in 2021, and were 13-17 in 2022.
“I just felt like it was time for me to move on,” said Mayfield. “I’ve got a younger daughter, and we were looking for something that was smaller, so I accepted the job at Overton.”
“I’m going to miss the players and girls,” he said of his time at Spring Hill. “I developed some good relationships there. I feel like I left [the softball program] better than where it was when I got there.”