Spring Hill's boys won an overall championship, while the girls placed third and the Panther team earned a third-place finish at the District 17-4A Tennis Tournament.
In boys doubles, the team of Ryder Henson and Michael Coggins won the championship, qualified for regionals and earned first team all-district honors. Matthew Thompson and James Kennedy placed third and will be regional alternates while earning second team all-district.
In boys singles, Kaden McKelvey was third and will be a regional alternate and Zack Taylor was fifth and earned honorable mention all-district.
Anna Martin and Johana Gonzales finished sixth and Jaydin Hendershott and Joselyn Gonzales 10th , with Martin and Gonzales earning honorable mention all-district.
In girls singles, Elizabeth Cockrell was third and will be a regional alternate. she also earned second team all-district honors. Rachael Ernst finished ninth.
In mixed doubles, the team of Jace Jones and Rebecca Krenek earned a district title, qualified for regionals and earned first team all-district. Caleb Peurifoy and Allison Robinson finished third, earning second team all-district honors and they'll be regional alternates.