Alexis Grubb’s high school sports career took her in a different direction than she initially thought. But, once it was time to sign her collegiate letter of intent during Wednesday morning’s ceremony at the Spring Hill High School gym, her pen couldn’t produce ink fast enough to finalize her commitment to LeTourneau University’s women’s golf program.
“It’s exciting,” said Grubb. “Being able to continue playing golf in college, and learning and experiencing more.”
The future YellowJacket also couldn’t pass on the opportunity because she will continue to compete in front of friends, family and the rest of her Longview community as a member of the local NCAA Division III college program.
“It’s good because I get to have my parents right beside me cheering me on, and going to my tournaments,” Grubb said of her upcoming college golf career in Longview. “And having the support here locally.”
Grubb was a soccer player throughout her childhood, but her early high school introduction to golf was ultimately the launching pad that qualified her for a collegiate athletic career.
“I grew up playing soccer,” said Grubb. “I started playing golf [during my] freshman year to do something else. I never saw golf as me playing in college, but I took the opportunity to get better and work at it.”
Grubb will only pursue one of her high school sports at the collegiate level, but her multi-sport background was one of the factors that helped advance her to the next stage, and prepare her for the tougher competition ahead.
“Being a multi-sport athlete is very challenging,” said Grubb. “It takes a lot of work keeping your academics up, and it takes a lot of time being a multi-sport athlete.”
Spring Hill golf coach Michael Gain has noticed all of Grubb's dedication and focus.
“She deserves it because of the effort that she puts in,” Gain said of Grubb’s college opportunity. “The effort that she puts in for all activities and scholastics. Not just golf, but the classroom, soccer, and everything.”
Grubb definitely left a mark on Spring Hill athletics as a college signee and a 2021 Class 4A Region II golf tournament participant, so the local community will want to experience more of her high school achievements during the final weeks of her senior golf and soccer seasons, and before her graduation at the end of the current school year.
But, her high school legacy will also be remembered for how she impacted the lives and careers of her high school teammates.
“The biggest thing is having a senior on the team that has been with me for a couple of years,” said Gain. “The leadership role in that, and always being a help to the other girls.”
LeTourneau University is an athletic member of the American Southwest Conference. The YellowJackets compete with Concordia University Texas, East Texas Baptist University, Hardin-Simmons University, Howard Payne University, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, McMurry University, The University of Texas at Dallas, and University of California, Santa Cruz in women's golf.