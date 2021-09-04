TYLER — Tyler Legacy’s Gertrude Lamb, Athens’ Micah Swann, Kilgore’s Ruby Almanza and Spring Hill’s Nick Bodenheimer were the winners Saturday at the Tyler Legacy Cross Country Invitational Saturday morning at UT Tyler.
Lamb won the varsity girls 5K race with a time of 19:25.7. Joining Lamb in the top 10 from Legacy were Hewan Knights, sixth, 21:05.1; and Mila Teuber, 10th, 21:30.
Tyler HEAT had four top 10 finishers — Lindy Stevens, third, 20:17.1; Lainy Stevens, fourth, 20:55; Bridget Hasz, fifth, 20:56.6; and Landry Lay, seventh, 21:07.
Jacksonville’s Emily Martinez was second with a time of 20:12.3. Teammate Madison Soltanova was eighth with a time of 21:09.7. Pine Tree’s Mackenzie Robinson was ninth with a time of 21:25.1.
Tyler HEAT was the top finishing team in the race, followed by Tyler Legacy, Jacksonville, Rockwall-Heath, Benton (Louisiana) and Hallsville.
In the varsity boys large-school race, Tyler HEAT’s Henry Hasz crossed the finish line first. But after some deliberation by meet officials, Athens’ Swann was declared the winner with a time of 16:15.3. Hasz placed second with a time of 16:19, and Tyler Legacy’s Iain Salter placed third with a time of 16:33.5.
“We got ahead of the bike where the baseball fields, about 2.5 miles in, and part of the course we were supposed to go on was roped off and the bicycle went straight the wrong way, and Henry followed him through and didn’t know,” Salter said. “It wasn’t Henry’s fault. He just went the wrong way and took a little shortcut.”
“It spiced things up a little bit,” Hasz said. “It was really fun. I actually messed up on the back stretch. The biker fell behind us, so I took a wrong turn. It was a really good course, though, minus the fact I took a wrong turn.”
Salter, who is in his second season at Legacy after previously going to Brownsboro, said he felt good about Saturday’s race.
“The last two races I’ve gone hardcore, and I got first at Kaufman last week and second at Waxahachie the week before setting PRs,” Salter said. “This week, I’m just mentally tired. I wanted a little break, so I kind of chilled a little bit and ran a good time and got third.”
The rest of the top 10 were Eustace’s Ryan Porte, fourth, 16:40.2; Rockwall-Heath’s Frnak Douglas, fifth, 16:46.8; Rockwall-Heath’s Max Douglas, sixth, 16:50; Mount Pleasant’s Pedro Daniel Robles, seventh, 16:57; Eustace’s Trenton Porte, eighth, 17:00.1; Jacksonville’s Kevin Nava, ninth, 17:03.8; and Athens’ Hardy Swann, 10th, 17:05.0.
Tyler Legacy’s Luke Pearson finished 17th with a time of 17:45.9 on his 18th birthday.
Rockwall-Heath was the top team, followed by Eustace, Mount pleasant, Jacksonville, Tyler Legacy, Pine Tree, Tyler HEAT, Athens, New Summerfield, Benton (Louisiana), Hallsville, Brook Hill and Tyler High.
Kilgore’s Almanza won the girls’ two-mile race in a time of 12:12. She was followed by Troup’s Marigold Hunter, second, 12:13.5; Eustace’s Paige Row, third, 12:24.6; Lindale’s Gabby Gaboia, fourth, 12:29.2; Quitman’s Katie Degorotiza, fifth, 12:32.4; Quitman’s Madyson Pence, sixth, 12:36; Quitman’s Kendall Davis, seventh, 12:47.1; Spring Hill’s Blaire Bodenheimer, eighth, 12:47.1; Ava Perkins, Malakoff, ninth, 12:58.2; and Mabank’s Kai Hudson, 10th, 12:58.3.
Team results were Quitman, Gilmer, Eustace, Mabank, Kilgore, Bishop Gorman, Edgewood, Lindale, Troup, Henderson, Mount Pleasant, Malakoff, Spring Hill, Rockwall-Heath, New Summerfield, Athens, Brook Hill, Pine Tree, Whitehouse and Tyler High.
Spring Hill’s Bodenheimer won the small-school boys 5K with a time of 16:19.9. He was followed by Cumberland Acadmey’s Abel Solorio, second, 16:44.1; Miller Grove’s Lance Verner Davis, third, 17:06.2; Bishop Gorman’s Isaac Natera, fourth, 17:13.1; Kilgore’s Christopher May, fifth, 17:39.7; Kilgore’s Josue Rosas, sixth, 18:02.8; Henderson’s Andrew Morales, seventh, 18:10.5; Kilgore’s Jorge Aleman, eighth, 18:17.8; Cumberland Academy’s William Biscomb, ninth, 18:25.8; ad Miller Grove’s Tanner Hensley, 10th, 18:29.6.
Team results were Kilgore, Cumberland Academy, Miller Grove, Spring Hill, Bishop Gorman, Henderson, Mabank, Lindale, Quitman, Edgewood, Malakoff, King’s Academy, Troup and Gilmer.