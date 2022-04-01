Spring Hill stayed within its own staff on Friday, splitting the duties of athletic director and head football coach.
Shawn Copeland, who has served as assistant athletic director for the past year, was named athletic director during a special called meeting Friday morning. Brandon Joslin, who has been the Panthers' defensive coordinator the past three seasons, will take over as head coach.
They'll replace Weston Griffis, who spent the past two seasons as head football coach and athletic director before resigning in February to become coach the offensive line at Gilmer.
Joslin is Spring Hill's ninth head football coach since 2004 and the third since the 2019 season.
"It's an honor and a privilege to be in this role as head football coach, especially after being defensive coordinator and feeling like we are pushing in the right direction," Joslin said. "I wanted to see this through where the Panthers are a team that makes some noise in the playoffs."
Joslin, a Royse City High School graduate who later played four seasons at East Texas Baptist University in Marshall, has been defensive coordinator at Spring Hill for three seasons.
His first coaching job was at Elysian Fields, where he spent three total seasons and one season as defensive coordinator. He moved on to Marshall for three years, the last two as defensive coordinator, and spent two years - the final season as defensive coordinator - at Tatum.
"We're going to preach to the kids to bring energy to the field," Joslin said. "We want to keep each other accountable, be present, be early and be ready. We'll also preach mental toughness and physical toughness. We want our opponent to quit, and, finally, we'll be selfless and play for each other."
Copeland, a Hallsville graduate, came to Spring Hill last June. In 20 years of education, he has served as varsity head football coach for six years and head varsity track coach for five years.
After spending the first 11 years of his career in the Dallas area, he spent the next eight in Phoenix, Arizona - planting a church while teaching and coaching.
Spring Hill is slated to open the 2022 season at home on Thursday, Aug. 25 in the KYKX Game of the Week against Sabine.