Five Spring Hill athletes in three different sports signed on the dotted line Tuesday during a ceremony at Panther Gymnasium, with three staying in town to compete at LeTourneau University.
Track standouts Kenzie Gee and Cameron Rhodes and softball standout Alyssa McClung will all compete at Longview’s LeTourneau University.
Baseball teammates Blake Barlow and Colin Martin won’t travel too far from home, with Barlow deciding to play at Richland College in Dallas and Martin set to play at Tyler Junior College.
McClung hit .357 with a home run, six doubles, a triple, 16 RBI and 16 runs scored this season for the Lady Panther softball team.
Gee ran the 100 and 200 meters for Spring Hill, finishing third in the district, fourth at the area meet and seven at regionals in the 100 and placing third at district and eighth at area in the 200.
Rhodes was third in the district, fourth at the area meet and ninth at regionals in the 110 hurdles and fourth at both the district and area meets – qualifying for regionals – in the 300 hurdles.
Martin is hitting .375 for the Panthers heading into this week’s Class 4A bi-district playoff series against Gilmer. He has three home runs, seven doubles, a triple, 22 RBI, 22 runs scored and seven stolen bases. On the mound, he’s 2-0 with a 1.40 earned run average, 23 strikeouts and eight walks in 15 innings pitched.
Barlow is hitting .304 for the Panthers this season with a home run, six doubles, two triples, 21 RBI and 18 runs scored. He’s 15-for-18 on stolen bases attempts and has struck out five without yielding an earned run in 2.1 innings pitched.
Richland College completes in the Dallas Athletic Conference with Brookhaven, Eastfield, North Lake, Cedar Valley and Mountain View. The Thunderducks are currently 11-22 on the year.
Tyler completes in Division III’s Region XIV Conference. The Apaches are currently 31-10.
LeTourneau softball is 14-15 this season heading into this weekend’s American Southwest Conference Tournament in Clinton, Mississippi. The YellowJackets compete in the ASC’s East Division with Belhaven, ETBU, Louisiana College, UT Dallas and Ozarks.
The LETU track teams are joined in the ASC by Belhaven, Concordia, ETBU, Hardin-Simmons, Howard Payne, Louisiana College, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, McMurry, Ozarks, Sul Ross and UT Dallas.