The Spring Hill Lady Panthers won a pair of road games and clinched a spot in the upcoming Class 4A playoffs last week, thanks in large part to the play of Carolann Bowles at the net and the pinpoint passing of Mia Traylor.
For their efforts, teammates Bowles and Traylor share East Texas Volleyball Player of the Week honors.
The Lady Panthers moved to 7-2 in District 16-4A play with wins at Henderson (23-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-23) and Lindale (25-17, 25-22, 19-25, 25-22).
Bowles finished the week with 40 kills, two blocks, 27 digs and two aces, and Traylor handed out 77 assists to go along with 29 digs and five kills. They were a combined 66-for-66 at the service stripe, with Traylor finishing perfect on all 36 of her serves and Bowles going 30-for-30 at the line.
The Lady Panthers will host Cumberland Academy tonight.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas in matches played Oct. 11-16 (nominated by coaches):
Longview's Mariah Thompson finished with 45 assists, two kills, six digs and an ace, and Fatima Traore had 29 digs and an ace.
Marshall's Mahogani Wilson had 10 blocks and 27 kills in wins over Sulphur Springs and Hallsville.
Gilmer's Madyson Tate recorded 21 kills and 15 blocks for the week.
Tatum's Summer Dancy-Vasquez had 34 digs and six assists in wins over Troup and Elysian Fields.
New Diana's Taylor Garrett finished the week with 31 kills, a .313 hitting percentage, six digs, three blocks and three aces.
Sabine's Maddie Furrh ripped 31 kills to go along with no errors in 34 serves, six digs and five blocks.
Beckville's Laney Jones had 17 digs and six aces, and Avery Morris finished with 22 kills, 13 digs and four aces.
Big Sandy's Calle Minter was 34-for-37 serving with eight aces, adding a team-leading 35 digs to go along with six kills and 40 assists.
Atlanta's Alley Jefferson recorded 19 service points, four aces and 10 digs in a win over New Boston.
ANOTHER MILESTONE
Tatum head coach Leven Barker earned his 100th win at the school this past Friday with a 25-14, 25-11, 25-14 victory over Elysian Fields.
That gives Barker - who is 669-259 in his career - at least 100 wins at four different schools. He earned triple digit wins at Mexia, Pine Tree and Carthage and also racked up 70 wins at Crockett.
TGCA RANKINGS
White Oak (No. 1 in 3A), Beckville (No. 2 in 2A) and Carthage (No. 3 in 4A) all kept their spots in the top five of the respective classifications with the latest release of the Texas Girls Coaches Association Rankings on Monday.
Other ranked East Texas this week include Hawkins (No. 12) in 2A, Mount Vernon (11), Big Sandy (13) and Atlanta (22) in 3A, Bullard (20) and Brownsboro (25) in 4A and Lufkin (7) in 5A.
Joining White Oak as No. 1 ranked teams this week are Crawford in 2A, Hereford in 4A, Highland Park in 5A and Flower Mound in 6A.