Mount Pleasant’s Ryan Sharp, a member of Longview’s Metro Aquatics Swim Team, will continue his academic and athletic career at the University of Providence after signing a national letter-of-intent with the school.
Sharp is a three-time University Interscholastic League state qualifier in both the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.
“Ryan travels an hour to practice (one way) and has achieved an incredible amount of success practicing three days a week,” Longview Metro Aquatics coach Jennifer “Bug” Lipp said. “When he gets to college and is able to train six days a week like a normal swimmer, there is no telling how fast he will get. The sky is the limit for him.”
Sharp qualified for the UIL state meet as a sophomore, junior and senior. As a senior, was the regional champion in the 100 backstroke and regional runner-up in the 100 butterfly — finishing 13th at the state meet in the backstroke and 14th in the butterfly.
“I told the Providence coach whoever signs this kid hits the lottery,” Lipp said. “He’s a winner in every way — an amazing teammate, an incredible student athlete, an exceptional swimmer and just an outstanding human being who will be deeply missed by his team and coach here in Longview.”
