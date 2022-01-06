The Longview Lady Lobos had to reschedule Tuesday’s District 15-5A basketball home matchup with Texas High because they didn’t have enough players to compete. Their status changed on Thursday night, when their six available athletes rallied before falling short in a 57-41 decision at Lobo Coliseum.
“Really proud of them,” said Longview girls basketball head coach Clay Busby. “We started two freshmen and two sophomores tonight. Some girls had just been brought up from JV. I think they were a little unsure of themselves.”
“You just have to believe in yourself,” he added. “I think as the game went on, we started figuring that out."
Texas High launched the game’s scoring with a quick 9-0 run that extended to the 6:25 mark of the opening quarter. Emma Prince’s field goal at the 7:30 mark produced the first points of the outing, and Jalyn Golette made a pair of shots before Longview’s first timeout at 6:44. After the quick break in the action, Prince added a three-pointer to make it a nine-point margin.
Golette finished with a game-high 16 points, while Prince contributed 13 points.
Paris Simpson finally provided a Longview answer during her successful three-point attempt to make it a 9-3 game. Journee Fairchild then made a pair of free throws after a Texas High foul, and drained a field goal attempt to make it a 14-7 score.
Simpson finished with a team-best 10 points, like Latavia Bailey and Ryan Roberts. Fairchild contributed six points, while Kayla Lewis earned five points.
But, Texas High ended the period on a 6-0 run to make it a 20-7 game. Braveon Hunt was successful on her three-point attempt, and Anasia Wilcox added a late field goal and free throw.
Hunt finished the event with nine points, Ashanti Northcross recorded an eight-point performance, and Wilcox produced five points.
The Lady Tigers extended their lead to 31-11 with an 11-4 start to the second quarter, but Longview scored the final 10 points of the first half to make it a 31-21 game by halftime.
The Lady Lobos earned four points on two late Bailey first half field goals, three points between Roberts’ field goal and free throw attempts, two points on Fairchild’s successful free throws, and one point on Lewis’ charity stripe attempt.
Longview then recorded five of the first seven points of the second half to cut its deficit to 33-26 in the early moments of the third quarter. Roberts made a field goal and free throw, while Bailey contributed a shot from the floor.
Texas High followed with a 16-6 surge that resulted in a 43-32 lead by the end of the third quarter, and a 49-32 advantage after the first six points of the fourth quarter.
Longview had one final run in it, but it wouldn’t be enough to complete the comeback. The Lobos scored the next seven points to make it a 49-39 game with two and a half minutes to play. Lewis made back-to-back baskets, Roberts earned points on a pair of free throws, and Simpson knocked down a shot from the charity stripe.
But, Texas High finished the game on a late 8-2 run to close out a 16-point win.
Longview continues district action with Friday night’s 6:30 p.m. rivalry renewal at Marshall High School, while Texas High hosts Mount Pleasant at the same time.