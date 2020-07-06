Patrick Mahomes, the Super Bowl champion quarterback with the winning personality, and the Kansas City Chiefs have been a perfect fit since the Texan entered the NFL.
The Chiefs wanted to make sure they kept their quarterback around as long as possible, awarding the good guy from Whitehouse with the richest contract in sports history.
Mahomes agreed to a 10-year extension worth $503 million, according to his agency, Steinberg Sports. The deal is worth $477 million in guarantee mechanisms and includes a no-trade clause and opt-out clauses if guarantee mechanisms aren't met.
"Here to stay," Mahomes wrote on Twitter.
It's the richest contract in professional sports history, surpassing Mike Trout's $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels.
Mahomes, the former All-East Texas standout in football, basketball and baseball, was represented by Chris Cabott and Leigh Stienberg.
"I give all glory to God and I'm thankful to my parents (Pat and Randi Mahomes) and family, my teammates and the Kansas City Chiefs organization," Mahomes said.
He added he is happy to be able to call Kansas City home "for a long time" and was thankful to "my coaches, teammates and everyone" who have helped him along the way.
His father, Pat, a former major league pitcher, was happy for his son who turns 25 in September.
"This is a blessing," Big Pat said. "I am so happy for him. He worked his tail off and I am so happy he is being rewarded. I am thankful things have worked out for Patrick and that he is in a good situation, with great teammates and a great organization."
Steinberg sports tweeted: Congrats to @PatrickMahomes on agreeing to terms on a 10-year extension worth $503 Million. He gets $477M in guarantee mechanisms and ability to have outs if guarantee mechanisms aren’t exercised. No trade clause. First half billion dollar player in sports history. History made.
Mahomes and the Chiefs have agreed upon a contract through 2031 what Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt calls a "significant moment."
"Since he joined the Chiefs just a few years ago, Patrick has developed into one of the most prolific athletes in all of sports," Hunt said in a statement about the quarterback who led them to their first championship in 50 years.
"With his dynamic play and infectious personality, he is one of the most recognized and beloved figures to put on the Chiefs uniform. He's an extraordinary leader and a credit to the Kansas City community, and I'm delighted that he will be a member of the Chiefs for many years to come."
The Chiefs had the 2018 NFL MVP under contract for the next two seasons but that wasn't nearly enough.
The Chiefs already had picked up their fifth-year option in April on Mahomes, who had been due to make $825,000 on the final year of his rookie contract this season, to keep him around at least through 2021. Now this extension will keep him under contract through the 2031 season.
Mahomes, the former Wildcat and Texas Tech star, threw touchdown passes on consecutive fourth-quarter drives in rallying the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in 50 years and the first for coach Andy Reid. That Super Bowl comeback performance earned Mahomes the MVP award.
That only cemented his status as the face of the Kansas City franchise.
General manager Brett Veach said this deal has been a priority for quite a while and thanked Mahomes’ agents, Cabott and Steinberg.
“His abilities are so rare, and to couple that with an incredible personality is outstanding,” Veach said of Mahomes. “We’re going to continue to do everything we can to surround him with talent, and this deal provides us more flexibility to do that. He’s obviously an integral part to our success and we’re thrilled he’s going to be the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs for a long time.”
The Chiefs traded up to select him 10th overall in the 2017 draft, and he spent one season learning the ropes under Alex Smith before getting the starting job. Mahomes proceeded to shatter just about every franchise passing record while winning the league MVP award, and he had the Chiefs within overtime of landing in the Super Bowl that season.
He also was The Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year.
Mahomes dealt with numerous injuries this past season, including a dislocated kneecap on a seemingly innocent quarterback sneak that left him sidelined for a couple of games. He came back to lead the Chiefs to a long winning streak that culminated with a series of come-from-behind wins in the playoffs, including their second-half rally in the Super Bowl.
He is 24-7 as a starter, completing 65.9% of his passes with 76 touchdowns and only 18 interceptions. Mahomes is 724 of 1,099 for 9,412 yards passing averaging 303.6 yards per game with a 108.9 career quarterback rating.
Mahomes has led the Chiefs to back-to-back AFC championship games. In the postseason, Mahomes is 115 of 184 for 1,474 yards with 13 TDs and only two interceptions with a 106.6 rating.