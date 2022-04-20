Spring Hill senior Jayme Dowell was named MVP, and other superlatives were awarded to Carthage, Henderson, Kilgore, Sabine and Center when the 15-4A All-District Girls Soccer Team was released for the 2022 season.
Dowell finished the season with 33 goals and 14 assists.
Henderson junior Marissa Aparicio and Sabine senior Dahjah Lewis shared the Offensive MVP title, and Henderson senior Ella Wheat received the Defensive MVP honor.
Henderson’s Josi Arellano earned Utility Player of the Year, and Ashlee Rodriguez received Sophomore of the Year, while Kilgore senior Laramie Cox was named Midfielder of the Year and freshman Phenix Rivers finished as Newcomer of the Year.
Carthage sophomore Destiny Allison received Goalkeeper of the Year, Jason Whatley finished as Coach of the Year, and Center earned the Team Sportsmanship of the Year Award.
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Reese Burgess, Kilgore; Kirsten Gasaway, Henderson; Lesley Sanchez, Spring Hill; Jordan Williams, Henderson; Hadlee Wagoner, Sabine; Melissa Garcia, Carthage; Gabby Bell, Henderson; Alexis Grubb, Spring Hill; Hali Reyes, Henderson; Annabel Orta; Henderson; Perla Borrego, Sabine; Ana Harris, Spring Hill; Melissa Salazar, Carthage; Jordyn Lybrand, Henderson
SECOND TEAM
Irene Bazaldua, Henderson; Bella Shaw, Sabine; Avigail Bazaldua, Henderson; Anayeli Martinez, Center; Kipton Travis, Carthage; Haleigh Yoder, Spring Hill; Terka Davorakova, Sabine; Madi Powers, Henderson; Rosa Gaona, Sabine; Natalie Fisher, Spring Hill; Aliyah Veloz, Kilgore; Lily Brooks, Sabine; Allie Stuever, Center
HONORABLE MENTION
Faith Copeland, Spring Hill; Abby Fisher, Spring Hill; Claire Fielder, Spring Hill; Maddison Finney, Spring Hill; Crystal Bazaldua, Henderson; Jasmin Sanchez, Henderson; Lesly Figueroa, Center; Yuliana Garcia, Center; Gracie Gonzalez, Center; Alex Gonzalez, Tatum; Mariana Moldonado, Tatum; Natalie Aguirre, Tatum; Lily Luna, Tatum; Carolynn Espinoza, Tatum; Taylor Dixon, Carthage; Julia Doval, Carthage; Kensi Travis, Carthage; Cynthia Lopez, Carthage; Samantha Rodriguez, Kilgore; Gloria Cedillo, Kilgore; Skylar Greenberg, Kilgore; Alexia Sosa, Kilgore; Abi Navarette, Sabine; Peyton Childress, Sabine; Gracie Parrott, Sabine; Gisele Flores, Sabine