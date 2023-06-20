Spring Hill senior Delaney Gray, an offensive standout and the team’s top pitcher in 2023, headed up the list of area players selected to the Texas Girls Coaches Association Softball All-State Teams.
Gray, a Class 4A selection, was joined by Tessa Smith of Carthage (4A), Larkin Daniels of White Oak (3A) and Trinity Hawkins of Hawkins (2A) on the elite teams.
Teams were nominated and selected by coaches who are members of the TGCA.
Gray went 24-8-1 in the pitcher’s circle for Spring Hill, compiling a 1.61 earned run average, striking out 282 and walking 52 in 186.1 innings pitched. At the plate, she was a .449 hitter with three home runs, 18 doubles, 38 RBI and 23 walks.
Gray, who earned District 17-4A Most Valuable Player honors, has signed with Alvin Community College.
Smith hit .349 for Carthage with a pair of home runs, nine doubles, three triples, 33 RBI, 39 runs scored and 11 stolen bases in 13 attempts.
Daniels and Hawkins were both dual threats for their respective teams.
Daniels went 26-8 as a pitcher with a 0.74 ERA, 415 strikeouts and 44 walks in 187.1 innings pitched. At the dish, she hit .443 with four home runs, 10 doubles, 28 RBI and a .538 on base percentage. She also had 44 chances in the field with no errors.
Hawkins finished 20-6 in the pitcher’s circle with a 0.96 ERA and 199 strikeouts in 115.2 innings. He hit .619 with three home runs, eight triples, 44 RBI, 42 runs scored, 25 walks, 26 stolen bases and just four strikeouts in 96 plate appearances.
NOTES: Spring Hill’s Adisyn Chism (4A), Arp’s Abigail Nichols, Tatum’s Yahnya Acevedo and Troup’s Tara Wells (3A) and Hawkins teammates Trinity Hawkins and Laney Wilson (2A) were named to the TGCA Academic All-State Team … The Texas Sports Writers Association and the Longview News-Journal All-East Texas Softball Teams will be released in early July