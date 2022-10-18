With the regular season winding down and the postseason approaching, the Spring Hill Lady Panthers are heating up.
Setter Tyhia Mack sets it all up for the No. 12 ranked Lady Panthers, and Mack has been named the Longview News-Journal’s Volleyball Player of the Week for her performance in wins over Gilmer and Center last week.
The award is sponsored by Longview Orthopaedic Clinic.
Mack finished the week with 52 assists, 11 digs, four kills, two blocks and five aces and was 100% from the service stripe in wins over Gilmer (25-17, 25-23, 25-19) and Center (25-8, 25-10, 25-11).
The Lady Panther standout was particularly active against Gilmer as Spring Hill – which has won six in a row and 12 of 13 – avenged its lone District 17-4A setback. She finished with 31 assists, nine digs, five kills, two blocks and two aces on the night.
Spring Hill, 27-7 overall and 9-1 in district play, was scheduled to visit Henderson (6-4 in district) and host Carthage (7-2) on Friday.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas in matches played Oct. 10-15 (nominated by coaches:
Longview’s Triniti Jackson had 32 assists, 17 digs, five aces, six kills and a block, and Jakayla Morrow finished with 19 kills and four blocks.
White Oak’s Emma Hill recorded 76 assists, two blocks, three aces, six kills and nine digs in two Ladyneck wins.
Tatum’s Kamdyn Scott had seven kills, six digs, two blocks and an ace against West Rusk on Tuesday and was 13 for 16 on kill attempts to go along with six digs against Elysian Fields on Friday.
Sabine’s Ella Roberts recorded 24 kills, three blocks, five aces and 18 digs in a pair of wins.
West Rusk’s Carlie Buckner recorded 18 kills and 14 digs in a match against Waskom.
New Diana freshman Chloe Green had 14 kills, 15 digs, two aces, a block and an assist.
Beckville’s Sophie Elliott handed out 62 assists to go along with 21 digs, five kills and three aces in a couple of wins as the Ladycats moved to 7-0 in district play. Avery Morris had 29 kills, 17 digs, eight aces and a block, and Amber Harris finished with 18 kills, two blocks, 19 digs, 10 aces and two assists.
Hawkins’ Carmen Turner finished the week with 18 kills, three aces and six digs. Jordyn Warren had three aces, 10 kills, 26 assists and 20 digs, Trinity Hawkins 28 assists, six aces, nine kills and seven digs, Laney Wilson 17 digs, eight kills and seven aces and Taetum Smith 16 digs, eight kills and four aces.
Troup’s Bailey Blanton had 20 kills, 17 receptions, eight digs, 25 service points, three aces and two blocks in a pair of wins. Chloie Haugeberg finished the week with 14 kills, seven aces and 21 points, and Karsyn Williamson had 14 digs, 31 receptions and an ace.
Bullard’s Olivia Anderson had 31 kills and 30 digs, and Callie Bailey finished with 34 digs in wins over Palestine and Rusk.
TGCA POLL
The Hallsville Ladycats are ranked No. 7 in Class 5A in this week’s Texas Girls Coaches Association poll.
Canton is No. 9, Spring Hill No. 12 and Bullard No. 14 in Class 4A, White Oak No. 8, Tatum No. 9, Mount Vernon No. 12, Central Heights No. 16 and Mineola No. 21 in Class 3A and Beckville No. 6 and San Augustine No. 12 in Class 2A.
Top-ranked teams for the week are Veribest in Class A, Leon in 2A, Bushland in 3A, Bellville in 4A, Barbers Hill in 5A and Highland Park in 6A.