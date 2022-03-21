Former Longview High School standout Kris Shumaker, now a track standout at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Arkansas, set a school record over the weekend at the Louisiana Classics, held at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Shumaker earned a personal record of 51.79m in the javelin throw, good enough for sixth at the meet but also an ASU record.
Shumaker's throw of 169-11 broke the previous school mark of 167-6, which was held by Richard Barkhimer.
It was the second outdoor meet of the year for SAU, which left Lafayette with 32 individual top 15 finishes and Shumaker's school record.
The Muleriders will host the Dan Veach Invitational on Saturday.
Shumaker hit .293 overall and .409 in district play as a senior at Longview High School, driving in nine runs and stealing nine bases while earning First Team All-East Texas honors.