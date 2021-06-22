Stephen Harris, 12, and nine-year-old Elizabeth Harris come from a golfing family and their participation in the 14th annual Texas Mexico Cup is a result of mastering their skills after years of playing and practicing with each other and their parents, plus competing against others.
The Ryder Cup-style tournament will take place at San Antonio’s Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa Friday through Sunday. Stephen will compete in the Boys’ 12-13 Division and Elizabeth will battle in the Girls’ 7-9 division. The event pits the top young golfers from Texas against the best Mexico has to offer on the links.
Their father, Matthew Harris, was introduced to golf when he was stationed at Fort Sam Houston. Through the Wounded Warriors organization, he got involved with the sport and the interest and love for it quickly spread throughout his family. There’s a reason why his wife, Lucero Harris, is currently the executive director of First Tee-Piney Woods and their children, Stephen and Elizabeth, have been longtime active golfers and members of the program.
“It’s pretty cool to go back where it all started in San Antonio,” said Lucero. “Ten years later, we’re there representing Texas. It’s coming full circle. Fort Sam Houston Golf Club is where we always go back. Every time we’re in town, we go back to where it all started. That was home for us for a long time.”
Stephen first hit the links with his family when he was 18 months old and Elizabeth would also get an early introduction after she was born. All the time they’ve spent around the sport has garnered enough tournament experience and success to qualify for this week’s event.
“They’re past First Tee champions that have maintained their work ethic in the game,” Lucero said of her kids.
“They practice constantly,” she also said. “They are either here practicing at Alpine [Target Golf Center], with their friends at another club, or we’re at our home course, [Gladewater’s Tempest Golf Club]. They put in the time and practice. If I don’t take them, then they make me take them. They set their own goals and they know what they want to do.”
The golfers understand the importance of maintaining sharp putting, pitching and chipping skills, so they regularly compete with their family members in those areas.
“They practice their short game all the time,” said Lucero. “We usually end every practice with a short game competition between me, my kids and my husband. It’s our bragging rights for the day. We’ve definitely seen that on the course where they are comfortable with their short game shots and that leads to good scores.”
The early start to their careers and regular competition throughout have allowed both golfers to dream big.
“I really like it,” Stephen said of golf. “I want to go professional, but I also want to help out the First Tee. I think it’s really fun.”
“Sometimes I have private lessons and that really helps me a lot,” said Elizabeth. “I do tournaments and then when I get old enough, I want to be on the LPGA Tour.”