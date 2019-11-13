East Texas athletes from Longview, Pine Tree, Spring Hill, Trinity School of Texas, Hallsville and Kilgore took advantage of the early signing period on Wednesday to sign national letters of intent in baseball, softball, volleyball, golf and basketball.
Baseball made the biggest splash as Spring Hill’s Hunter Hollan (Texas A&M), Caden Noah (Texas) and Trent Gregson (Central Arkansas) joined Kilgore’s Chase Hampton (Texas Tech) and Brayden Johnson (A&M-Texarkana) and Hallsville’s Easton Loyd (Sam Houston) in signing on the dotted line.
Softball players Jordan McClain of Longview (Houston) and Jaydin Ainsworth of Hallsville (ETBU) joined Longview basketball player Malik Henry (George Mason), Pine Tree volleyball player Sam Sommerfeld (Mary Hardin-Baylor) and Trinity School of Texas golfer Rhett Sellers (Rutgers) as early signees from the area.
Former Longview High School basketball standout Jason Bush, now at Tyler Junior College, signed with Texas State on Wednesday.
LONGVIEW
McClain had choices when it came to her future, the first being the sport in which she wanted to pursue at the next level and then which college she wanted to attend.
The process ended on Wednesday with McClain, a multi-sport standout, signing to continue her softball career at the University of Houston.
“It’s been a lot of work and knowing that I’m signing, I’m full of emotions and it’s tough to explain,” McClain said. “I was waiting for that moment to sign my name for a long time.”
Houston offered McClain, who batted .543 with 11 extra-base hits, 21 RBIs and 43 runs scored with 36 stolen bases in 38 attempts as a junior, in early October and she committed quickly.
McClain, who was named the District 11-6A Defensive Player of the Year, chose Houston over Baylor.
A switch-hitter, McClain said she’s working on transitioning to batting right handed and she’ll likely be a utility player or outfielder at Houston.
Henry couldn’t contain his excitement as family and teammates gathered to watch him sign.
Behind a big smile, Longview’s big man inked to continue his basketball career at George Mason University.
Henry, a 6-8, 195-pound power forward, committed to the Patriots in September after seeing his recruitment skyrocket. Henry, the 11-6A Defensive MVP a year ago, averaged 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and three blocks a game as a junior for the Lobos and has started even strong through two scrimmages this season.
“We’re getting there,” Henry, a three-star recruit and No. 14 player in Texas, said of the upcoming season.
Next up for Henry is his senior season for the Lobos, which kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday against Pleasant Grove.
PINE TREESommerfeld, a multi-sport athlete at Pine Tree and a versatile volleyball player who even took a turn at setting for the Lady Pirates, inked with Mary Hardin-Baylor during a ceremony at the school’s library.
Sommerfeld recorded 581 kills, 834 digs and 158 service aces over the past three seasons at Pine Tree – including 226 kills, 46 aces, 27 blocks, 305 digs and 24 assists as a senior.
She recorded 212 kills and 326 digs as a junior in 2018, and racked up 143 kills, 41 aces, 25 blocks and 203 digs as a sophomore in 2017.
SPRING HILL
Hollan, Noah and Gregson will give Spring Hill one of the most formidable pitching rotations in the state this coming spring – having combined for 14 wins and 283 strikeouts in 2019.
Noah went 7-4 on the hill last season with a 1.70 earned run average, 124 strikeouts and 27 walks in 78 innings pitched. He also hit .368 for the Panthers with four home runs, 11 doubles, three triples, 27 RBI, 23 runs scored and seven stolen bases.
As a sophomore in 2018, Noah was 4-3 on the bump with a 1.01 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 55 innings pitched.
Hollan started his career in Hallsville, going 6-2 with a 3.14 ERA, 42 strikeouts and 16 walks in 42.1 innings pitched in 2018 before moving to Spring Hill a year ago and carving out a 6-4 record with a 1.95 ERA, 126 strikeouts and just 21 walks in 82.1 innings.
Gregson hit .271 with five doubles and seven RBI a year ago while going 1-3 with 33 strikeouts in 25.1 innings pitched. As a sophomore in 2018, he was 3-0 on the hill with a 1.80 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 38 innings while hitting at a .357 clip.
KILGOREExpect the Bulldogs to be one of the teams to give Spring Hill a run for the money on the mound with Hampton and Johnson returning.
Hampton is 20-4 over the past two seasons, including a 12-win campaign (12-3) a year ago when he helped lead the Bulldogs to the UIL State Tournament.
Hampton had a 1.55 ERA, 159 strikeouts and 34 walks in 85.1 innings pitched as a junior after going 8-1 as a sophomore in 2018 with a 2.63 ERA, 81 strikeouts and 33 walks in 66.1 innings.
At the dish, Hampton hit .276 last season with a triple, two home runs, 32 RBI and 13 runs scored. He was a .385 hitter in limited action as a sophomore.
Johnson went 5-1 a year ago with a 3.15 ERA, 57 strikeouts and 36 walks in 57.2 innings pitched while hitting .250 with five RBI.
He was 2-0 with a 1.65 ERA in 2018 and 1-0 with a 2.80 ERA in 2017 for the Bulldogs.
TRINITY SCHOOLThe Titans have won four consecutive TAPPS State Golf Tournaments, and Sellers has been a part of three of them – including earning overall medalist honors a year ago when he fired a two-day total of 140 (69, 71) at Squaw Valley Golf Club.
Other 2019 highlights for Sellers included a tie for 18th with round of 78, 74 and 74 at the AJCA C.T. Pan Junior Championship in Kingwood, overall medalist honors at Pine Tree’s Twisted 54 tournament with rounds of 69, 70 and 72, overall medalist honors at the Spring Hill Invitational (69), fifth at the AJCA Patrick Reed Insperity Junior Championship at The Woodlands Country Club Tournament Course and a 23rd place finish (76, 74, 72) at the AJCA Jordan Spieth/Under Armour Junior Championship at Trinity Forest Country Club.
HALLSVILLEAinsworth has been spectacular in the circle for Hallsville the past two seasons, compiling a 25-4 record – including a perfect 11-0 mark a year ago.
In 2019, she had a 2.41 earned run average, 72 strikeouts in 72.1 innings pitched and hit .523 with three home runs, four doubles, 10 triples, 25 RBI, 48 runs scored and just six strikeouts in 131 plate appearances. The All-East Texas MVP was also 22-for-23 on stolen base attempts.
In 2017, Ainsworth went 14-4 in the circle with a 2.68 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 91.1 innings while hitting .492 with a home run, seven doubles, eight triples, 25 RBI, 40 runs scored and 17 stolen bases.
Loyd hit at a .459 clip for Hallsville last season with a home run, nine doubles, nine triples, 18 RBI, 40 runs scored, 16 walks, an .812 slugging percentage, a .932 fielding percentage, a .618 on base percentage and 13 stolen bases.
In 2018, Loyd was a .360 hitter for the Bobcats with six doubles, six triples, 20 RBI, 36 runs scored and 11 stolen bases.
JASON BUSHMike Marquis and the Tyler Junior College Apaches have had a history of sending basketball players to the next level.
They continued that trend on Wednesday with former Longview Lobo standout Jason Bush being one of four Apaches who signed to play for Division I programs.
Bush has made his mark on the defensive end during his junior college career, which will be a perfect fit for head coach Danny Kaspar and the Texas State Bobcats.
“I’m a defensive person first,” Bush said. “Being a team player, I know that defense wins ball games. He’s very demanding on the defensive end. The atmosphere and coaches there remind me of her. I feel like we will work get together to get wins.”