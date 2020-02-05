Their accomplishments and accolades noted, listed and celebrated, six more Longview athletes are heading to the next level.
In other words, on to even bigger and better things.
“This group has represented themselves, their families, their communities and their schools exceptionally well here at Longview High School,” Longview athletic director John King said. “Now it’s time to take those things that they’ve learned here and apply them to their next step in their life.”
Five Lobo football players are bound for the next level and all five have a chance to prove themselves once again and, again, have the chance to move on even further.
Tyshawn Taylor and Cedric Smith will head to Tyler Junior College while Tim Polk, Jhailon Braden and Kaden Kearbey will continue their careers at Cisco Junior College.
“I’m happy that my whole family and coaching staff could see me sign today,” Polk, an offensive lineman, said. “I just want to go do great things in the world.
“This means it’s a great chance for me to go get re-recruited, get myself together and be ready for anything — ready to attack anything and everything.
“Cisco is the type of place I need. It’s small and there’s nothing to do but work and get ready for class and the season.”
Gracie Russell has some unfinished business before she continues her track career at Southern Arkansas.
A multi-sport athlete and varsity cheerleader, Russell will cap a four-year career in the high jump and the 400-meter dash this spring for the Lady Lobo track team.
“She’s the type of competitor that thrives on the track,” head track coach Casey Pearce said. “We look for big things from her this spring and in the future.”
Taylor, a two-year standout at linebacker for the Lobos, took a deep look at his options and decided TJC was the route for him. He’ll be joined by fellow linebacker Smith for the Apaches.
“It’s not where you start, it’s where you finish,” Taylor said.
Same goes for Polk, Kearbey and Braden, who King commended for their work when the spotlight wasn’t solely on them.
“Tim, he worked and worked to reach this spot and took a lot of pride in it,” King said. “Jhailon (at tight end), he did a lot of the dirty work that may go unnoticed to some people but he did so with his chili hot and got after it. Same goes for Kaden, who made play after play for his teammates when the ball went a different direction.”
The six Longview High athletes that signed Tuesday join 14 other Lobo athletes that signed in December out of the 2020 class.