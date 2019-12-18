From Staff Reports
Area high school and junior college players took advantage of the early signing period on Wednesday, filling rosters across the United States with East Texas talent.
GILMER
Defensive lineman Casey Irons signed a national letter-of-intent with Colorado State on Wednesday.
Irons recorded 64 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, seven sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for the Buckeyes in 2019.
KILGORE COLLEGEFormer Pine Tree standout Mose Jeffrey, who helped Kilgore College win 18 games, two Southwest Junior College Football Conference regular season titles, an SWJCFC playoff championship and a bowl game, signed with Baylor on Wednesday.
Other Rangers moving on to the next level are Scooter Adams (Northwestern State, Louisiana), Jecorian Barnes (North Alabama), Kameryn Cuevas (Central Arkansas), Lucky Daniels (Northeastern State, Alabama), Jaime Davis (Northeastern State, Alabama), Ahmad Farrier (ETBU), Geovante Howard (Purdue), Kevon Latulas (Missouri State), Omar Manning (Nebraska), Jackson Pace (Baylor), Cade Pearson (Arkansas), Luis Reyes (Prairie View A&M), Jonathan Riley (Oregon State), Chris Shaw (East Central University, Oklahoma), Jadrian Taylor (UTEP), Sidney Walker (Connecticut), Sedrick Williams (Houston), Kelton Moss (UTEP), Torey Zanders (East Central University, Oklahoma), Da’Shawn Williams (Bethune Cookman) and Jordan Jacobs (Jordan Jacobs (East Central University, Oklahoma).
JOHN TYLERKitan Crawford grew up wanting to be a Longhorn and on Wednesday his dream came true as the John Tyler senior football standout inked with the University of Texas on Early National Signing Day.
Crawford signed during a ceremony before family, friends, coaches and classmates, many adorned in burnt orange and flashing the “Hook’em” signs, on Wednesday at John Tyler High School’s Auxiliary Gym.
While Crawford, who made honorable mention Class 5A All-State at both running back and defensive back, played offense, defense and special teams for the Lions, he is projected as a cornerback at Texas, joining other East Texas Longhorn DBs in Brandon Jones and Josh Thompson of Nacogdoches, Demarvion Overshown of Arp and Montrell Estell of Hooks.
At 5-11 and 200 pounds, Crawford ranks as the nation’s No. 159 ranked prospect, No. 11 cornerback and No. 24 in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports.com Composite.
Crawford signed with Texas over offers from several programs, including Tennessee, Arkansas, Baylor, Oklahoma, among others. His final three were Texas, Tennessee and Oklahoma.
TYLER LEETwo Tyler Lee Red Raiders will be headed to San Antonio and another is remaining in Tyler.
Jamal Ligon and Elliott Davison both announced their commitments on Sunday — Ligon to the University of Texas at San Antonio and Davison to the University of the Incarnate Word. Both signed with their respective schools on Wednesday in the Robert E. Lee High School Fine Arts Building for Early Signing Day, as did Mark Patton, who inked with Tyler Junior College.
Ligon — a three-star defensive end — was originally committed to the University of North Texas.
After Jeff Traylor was hired as the head coach at UTSA on Dec. 9, he recruited Ligon, and Ligon ultimately decided to flip his commitment on Sunday.
On Tuesday, Ligon’s high school head coach, Kurt Traylor, accepted a job as an assistant coach at UTSA.
In the 2019 regular season, Ligon had 73 tackles, five tackles for loss, nine sacks and two forced fumbles. On offense, Ligon carried the ball six times for 31 yards and a touchdown. He had three catches for 44 yards and a touchdown. He also completed a two-point conversion pass. “He is a bad dude,” Lee director of football operations Jason Pitts said.
Davison took his official visit to Incarnate Word this past weekend, and he was sold on that being the school for him.
During the regular season, Davison had 111 tackles and six interceptions.
Patton joined the Red Raiders before his junior season after previously playing at Malakoff. He has decided to spend two more years in Tyler to play for the TJC Apaches.
Patton started at quarterback as a junior for the Red Raiders and also handled the punting duties. As a senior, Patton still played some quarterback but also played fullback and continued to punt.
In the regular season, Patton was 19 of 43 through the air for 154 yards. He carried the ball 66 times for 312 yards and eight touchdowns. He had eight receptions for 98 yards.