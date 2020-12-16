Family was a highlighted aspect as five Longview athletes signed to continue their respective athletic careers at the next level on National Signing Day.
All five signed surrounded by close friends and family on Wednesday in an intimate, socially-distanced ceremony. More friends and family watched the ceremony live on the district’s website.
It didn’t stop the smiles, laughs and photos as all celebrated the day.
“This is a time to celebrate your accomplishments as a student-athlete,” Longview athletic director John King said. “Look around, these are the people — your friends and family — that played a major role in getting you to this point.”
Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson signed to continue his football career at the University of Alabama-Birmingham as members of the Lobo football program watched from a TV set up in the weight room.
“I’ve got all the people that I love with me and I get to go play Division I football so it’s a blessed day,” Jackson-Jamerson, a defensive standout for the Lobos, said. “They were very family-oriented and family is everything to me, especially coming from Longview where I see my teammates and coaches as my family.
“UAB had the same attitude that I feel like Longview has.”
Lady Lobo soccer standouts Camryn Jacobs and Tatum Fenton got to celebrate together. Jacobs signed with the University of Arkansas-Little Rock and Fenton will continue her career at LeTourneau University.
“I’ve to be patient but in the end, it’s been an awesome journey,” Jacobs, a four-year starter for the Lady Lobos, said. “Today really means the world to me. I’m so appreciative of everything my family has done for me.”
Jacobs and Fenton, a two-year starter and defensive standout, have unfinished business and high expectations as the Lady Lobos hit the field this spring.
“I’m really looking forward to this season,” Jacobs said. “I think we have the potential to be a really good team. I’m excited to see where we go.”
Trent Bush signed to continue his baseball career earlier this year but celebrated the occasion with family and friends. Same goes for Isabel Breaux, who signed earlier to continue her cross country career at Ouachita Baptist.
“All of these kids today have endured a lot over the past year with everything going on but they’ve battled through and that’s no surprise,” King said. “Things are different in the recruiting world. It takes a lot of trust and faith in making a decision like this.
“It takes family.”