Pine Tree head football coach Kerry Lane could have gone on and on about the on-field attributes of Gabe Adams and Jadarlon Key.
He could have done the same about their off-field characteristics as well.
It was a combo that led to a big day for both Pirate standouts as the duo locked in the next step of their playing careers on National Signing Day on Tuesday at Pine Tree High School.
Adams, a standout receiver, will continue his career at Texas A&M Commerce and Key, an offensive lineman with a commanding presence, will head on to Trinity Valley Community College.
"They're just two great kids, first of all, and two that are the type of kids that are easy to recruit," Lane said. "They take care of their business, are involved in the community, have high character, great grades and, obviously, are good football players.
"But they're good people first."
Adams, a 1,000-yard receiver for the Pirates this past season, used a word a few times as he spoke about moving on to Commerce: compete.
"It felt like home and I loved the energy there," Adams, who chose the Lions over a few options, said. "I wanted to go somewhere we could compete immediately. A&M Commerce is constantly in the playoffs and playing for championships."
Lane said that the Lions are simply 'fired up.'
"And I think they should be," Lane added. "He's a 1,000-yard receiver that can return kicks and could probably play defense. He's a super smart kid and his football IQ is off the charts. He could run our receiver meetings no problem. He's got a chance to go play right away."
For Key, a towering 6-6, 230-pound prospect, Lane expects his recruitment to take back off immediately after arriving in Athens. Key is excited about the next level, both on the field and academically, where he will be the first in his family to attend college.
"It means a lot and has been a dream of mine since I was little -- no one in my family has done this," Key said. "I was playing youth football, pushing people around and thought 'this is easy, I'm going to keep doing this.'
"It got a lot harder as I grew up and I know it'll be tough at the next level but I'm ready."
The stop at TVCC is just a stepping stone.
"I feel like he's going to turn into a monster at Trinity Valley," Lane said. "He's going to get in there, focus on football, his nutrition and the weights. He's going to be going against guys that are bigger, faster and stronger and that's going to make him even better.
"Him going the JUCO route is a fantastic opportunity for him to show he can scrap with the best of them."
Both Adams and Key, big pieces of Pine Tree's turnaround on the football field these past few seasons, including snapping a long playoff drought, reflected on what their time as a Pirate will mean going forward.
"I've learned to be a teammate and be a leader, to take and learn from others and not just worry about myself," Adams said. "This has been about building a program, not a team, somethings that will last longer than our three or four years here."
Added Key: "Everyone down there is so committed to what they're doing and they all have the same goal. Everything that I saw at Trinity Valley are things that I've seen here. Everyone is committed and there's one goal, to be the best for ourselves and for those around us."