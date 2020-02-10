Kelslee Russell has already been part of 10 national championships. She’ll have a good chance to add to that list after taking care of the first couple of years of her college academic and athletic career.
Russell, a Pine Tree High School senior and a member of the East Texas All Stars, has signed a national letter-of-intent to cheer at Trinity Valley Community College.
“Watching Kelslee cheer, whether on the sidelines or on a competition floor, makes you smile. She is infectious,” said Julie Weeks, Russell’s private coach at ETAS.
“She makes you feel a part of her spirit just leading the crowd or on a mat. He amazing technical abilities and God-given talent with beautiful technique shines through this passion she has for the sport.”
Russell is an eight-time national champion and two-time grand national champion as part of ETAS, and she’ll be attending and cheering for one of the nation’s most respected and decorated college programs.
Trinity Valley Community College, located in Athens, has claimed 11 national titles (1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1996, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2008, 2016 and 2017) and the squad was grand national champion in 2016 — outscoring all universities/colleges for all divisions.
The 11 national titles are tops among TVCC teams, with women’s basketball adding eight and football two.
“TVCC is one of the top cheer programs,” said Weeks. “It is a program that almost guarantees if you desire to cheer at a Division I school, you will be prepared by TVCC to go anywhere you desire.”
Trinity Valley is a member of the Region XIV Conference.