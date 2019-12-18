Pine Tree's high school library overflowed with love Wednesday afternoon as friends and family packed tight for a standing-room-only throng to celebrate JJ Sparkman's inking his letter-of-intent to play football the next four years at Texas Tech University.
"Special talent, special player, special kid," Pine Tree offensive coordinator Jason Bachman said of Sparkman. "I came in with JJ and to watch him grow up these last three years ... he's a special kid. It goes without saying he makes me a much better coach."
Pine Tree head coach Kerry Lane recalled the day JJ became a football player in his eyes.
"The start of his sophomore year and his very first practice. He caught a ball and dislocated his pinky. It was nasty and I thought it was broke. I thought we'd lost him for the whole year," Lane said. "Of course his parents weren't happy. They didn't want him playing football. His dad was upset and rightfully so. JJ looked at us and said 'Coach Denkins said it could be fixed in a couple weeks and I'm not quitting football.'"
It's that sort of drive and determination which drove Sparkman to transform from a standout basketball player on the hardwood to a blue-chip wide receiver on the gridiron.
"I had to convince him a little bit," Lane said in regards to selling Sparkman on football as a possible avenue to pursue. "His parents wanted him to play basketball and I think he was leaning towards that, but kind of keeping an open mind about playing football.'
Lane said that was the most important sale's pitch he made his first year on board as head coach.
After not playing football his freshman year, Sparkman came out for spring ball in 2017. It didn't take anyone very long to realize Sparkman was indeed a player with flair.
Sparkman averaged 20 yards per reception as a sophomore and scored two TDs with a long reception of 54 yards. The Pirates qualified for the playoffs that for the first time in 15 seasons.
As a junior, he improved his average to 23 yards per catch and reeled in 10 TDs. Sparkman entered the 2019 campaign as one of the top-rated wide out in East Texas.
"I was just getting to really know JJ. I knew he was a good kid that made good grades. One day his sophomore year he walked into the weight room and snatched up 245 pounds on the powerclean. He looked effortless doing that," Lane recalled. "You knew right then he had something. Now that I've got to know him, he's just a great great kid that pays attention in meetings. He makes good grades and doesn't get in trouble."
Sparkman actually gave his verbal to Texas Tech last June and never wavered on his commitment to the Lubbock school.
"Never had any second thoughts ... not a single doubt," said Sparkman, who placed a call to Red Raider coach Matt Wells early Wednesday morning. "The family-type atmosphere (at Tech) made me feel at home. I'm very excited. This is a good thing."
A shoulder injury in a preseason scrimmage at Tyler Lee kept Sparkman sidelined the first four games of his senior season.
"It was hard not playing with my brothers. But it was just a setback and my teammates kept encouraging me," said Sparkman, who finished his abbreviated senior campaign with 39 receptions for 719 yards and eight TDs.
The thing Sparkman will cherish most in his three years on varsity is the "grind" shared with brothers. It was all those days in the weight room and on the practice field where he made a lot of memories.
Pine Tree qualified for postseason twice in Sparkman's three seasons. There's no doubt he leaves the program in better shape than when he arrived. His career numbers read 87 receptions, 1,752 yards and 20 TDs.