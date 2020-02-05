LIBERTY CITY — Landon McKinney's competitive spirit was a key component in his success — and the success of the Sabine Cardinal football team — during his career.
That same will to compete and win led to his final decision on where to continue his academic and athletic career, and on Wednesday McKinney signed a national letter-of-intent with Howard Payne University during a ceremony at the high school library.
"He had other options," Sabine head football coach and athletic director Rex Sharp said of McKinney, who earned All-East Texas Offensive Most Valuable Player honors from the Longview News-Journal this past season.
"He saw the chance to go to a school and battle for the starting quarterback job there as a freshman, and that's rare. He saw a chance to compete right away and took it. That's just the kind of kid he is."
McKinney was solid as a junior for the Cardinals, passing for 1,623 yards, rushing for 907 yards and finishing with 29 total touchdowns.
But his senior season was special, and that led to special things for a Sabine team that set a school-record for wins in a season (10) and captured the program's first playoff win in school history.
McKinney finished the season with 1,873 passing yards and 15 touchdowns and 1,300 rushing yards and 22 more scores. The Cardinals defeated Mount Vernon, 20-14, in the playoff opener but fell to eventual Class 3A Division I state finalist Pottsboro, 47-35, in the area playoffs.
In the final game of his career against Pottsboro, McKinney passed for 351 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 82 yards and a pair of scores to give him 6,488 pass/run yards and 72 total touchdowns in his career.
"He has the talent, but three years ago he also bought into what we were trying to do here to change the culture around here," Sharp told a large gathering of family, friends, teammates and classmates.
McKinney picked Howard Payne over Lamar, East Texas Baptist University, Louisiana College, Southwestern and Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Howard Payne, located in Brownwood, finished 5-5 overall and 4-5 in the American Southwest Conference last season. The Yellow Jackets compete in the ASC with Mary Hardin-Baylor, Texas Lutheran, Hardin-Simmons, ETBU, Southwestern, Louisiana College, Sul Ross, Belhaven and McMurry.