There was talk of the journey that it took to reach this moment.
Through the highs and lows, injuries, a global pandemic and more, the next step was taken for seven Longview High football players on Wednesday afternoon on National Signing Day.
"The journey adds a lot to this day," said Kaden Meredith, who signed with the Air Force Academy. "We've been through a lot, a state championship, injuries, the virus, the recruiting process. That makes it special.
"It just shows that hard work does pay off. I've put in the work, everyone in this room and program has put in the work and we're ready to go work some more. It's a blessing to see it all pay off for us."
Sitting next to Meredith, next to the photos and cookies, was a football from the game where he entered the Lobo record books in single-season touchdowns and total career touchdowns. It's signed by the offensive line from the 2020 Lobo football team.
Meredith was joined by Austin Pencheon (Midwestern State University), Antonio Onofre (Navarro College), Laqualon Hale (Navarro College), Joe Jones (Trinity Valley CC), Markevion Haynes (Eastern New Mexico) and Jahkamain Carr (ETBU) on Wednesday. Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson (UAB) signed in Decemeber and several more senior Lobos will have the opportunity at a later date.
"It was hard and it was supposed to be," Jones said about his time at Longview. "But we enjoyed it and it made us who we are today.
"Early on, I didn't know that I had more in me but Coach (John) King and Coach (Brandon) Bonds), they brought a lot out of me my senior year, they made me dig deep and reach my potential."
Like Jones, Hale and Onofre have stepping stones in front of them. Hale was a three-year letterman at linebacker for the Lobos and brought a pop to opposing offenses. King praised Onofre, who noted he might have the most talented leg to come through LHS and what a tough journey it is for a kicker/punter to sign a scholarship.
Pencheon was a key component of the Lobo offense as well as Meredith's success at running back as a tight end. Carr enjoyed a breakout senior season after spending his junior campaign on the junior varsity team, another example made from King on how hard work and dedication always prevails.
That epitomizes Haynes as well. The fullback/running back battled back from injuries as both a sophomore and junior to turn in a 1,000-yard season running the ball on top of his duties as a key blocker in the Lobo offense.
"Today is about celebrating all of their hard work," King said. "It hasn't been easy to get to this point and it never is but you battle. That's what you do in football and in life and these players have learned that lesson so far.
"Now it's time for the next step."