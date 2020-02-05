Heart, grit, determination and perseverance might best sum up the four Spring Hill student-athletes who signed letters-of-intent on Wednesday to continue pursuing their athletic dreams and getting an education.
Gage White, A'Zaria Jones, Kalen Barlow and Zach Henry were joined by family, friends and classmates as they prepare to embark on the next chapter in their lives.
Each student has selected a different discipline. White will play football at Central Arkansas University in Conway, while Jones has signed up for volleyball at Wharton County Community College. Barlow is staying close to home and will run cross country for UT-Tyler, while Henry will train to be a decathlete at Tarleton State University in Stephenville.
"Today is a celebration. That's exactly what it is. As an athlete, you need to get the big picture. This isn't the end goal. This is a celebration of an opportunity to go an continue your academic and athletic career," said Spring Hill Athletic Director and head football coach Jonny Louvier. "They need to remember more what got them to this point and use that as they move forward in their lives. This is only the beginning."
White, a decorated four-year starter at quarterback for the Panthers, leaves the school with every imaginable passing record. He was a catalyst in helping lead Spring Hill to the football playoffs for the first time in a dozen years.
"Both Gage and Zach have essentially jump-started what we wanted to do here. To be honest, we were way more successful from a football perspective than I thought we'd be," Louvier said. "Those two guys were a big part of it. They bought in and were great influences in the locker room. I appreciate what they brought to our program."
White was simply looking for an opportunity and Central Arkansas was happy oblige.
"It's a great program. They are Southland Conference champs and it was just overall great relationship with Coach (Nathan) Brown and the entire staff," White explained. "They made me feel comfortable from the moment I pulled up to the campus. It's a great fit for me and I couldn't be more excited."
Jones, like White with the football program, was a cornerstone for Andrew Harbison in his first year as head volleyball coach for Spring Hill.
"She kind of defined who we were this past season. She's very dynamic and athletic. She played a lot of roles for us and when we needed a kill we'd go to her," Harbison said. "I'd say she was the figurehead for our team this year as far as what we did and what we got accomplished. I'm very excited about her getting the opportunity to play at the next level. She deserves it."
Jones, a first team all-district selection, led the Lady Panthers with 283 kills and 141 digs.
"It's always been my dream to play in college," Jones said. "To have this chance to really do it is amazing to me."
Barlow is testimony that it's not how you start, but how you finish that writes the story. A four-year member of the Spring Hill cross country team, Barlow, after a solid freshman season, struggled through a turbulent sophomore campaign. He was able to regroup and qualified for the state meet in both his junior and senior seasons.
"Words can't describe it honestly. Kalen is proof you don't give up. His success came from his biggest failure. There's something about learing from your failures that makes the success great," said former Spring Hill cross country coach Jordan Alford, working hard to fight back the tears of joy.
Not only did Barlow advance to state in cross country the last two years, he also earned a seventh place finish at the state track and field meet in the 1600-meter run last spring.
"I attribute my success to staying persistent. The more you run the more you get better," Barlow said. "I liked the atmosphere at UT-Tyler and the coaching staff. It's also close to home and that's a plus."
Henry, a warrior on the gridiron and around the oval as well, selected Tarleton, in most part, because it was the first school to believe in him.
"I really connected well with Coach (Pat) Ponder and Coach (Clay) Holland. I think we're going to do great things there," said Henry, "Spring Hill has been a real special place for me. It's helped me grow and I know I'll come back to see my friends."
Panther head track coach Michael Colvin said Henry's impact on the program was evident in so many ways.
"He's been a huge point scorer for us these last three years. He's always been a gutsy kid that you knew was always going to run his hardest ... just a great contributor," Colvin lauded. "Any opportunity for a kid to go to college and compete, I'm all for it. This is going to be a huge experience for Zach and I couldn't be happier."