TATUM - Just a few hours after helping lead the Tatum girls' basketball team to a key District 15-3A win and then hitting the sidelines to cheer for the boys' team, Essence Allen locked up her athletic and academic future by signing a volleyball letter-of-intent on Wednesday with Texas A&M-Commerce.
It was a busy couple of days for Allen, but that's nothing new for one of the area's best all-around athletes.
"She's just a competitor," Tatum volleyball coach Leven Barker said. "She cannot stand to lose, and when she steps on the court or the track - or whatever she does - she wants to win."
Allen was the Longview News-Journal's All-East Texas Most Valuable Player in Volleyball this past season after recording 601 kills, 453 digs, 179 assists, 92 blocks and 90 aces to lead the Lady Eagles to the regional tournament for the first time in 12 seasons.
She was also the district's MVP and earned all-state honors from the Texas Sports Writers Association, Texas Girls Coaches Association and Texas Association of Volleyball Coaches.
In four volleyball seasons, Allen - the News-Journal's Newcomer of the Year as a freshman in 2016 - recorded 1,434 kills.
"Her work ethic is the key," Barker said. "She's going to stay until the work is done, and that means working on her game and also helping the other kids work on their game."
Allen, who recently scored her 1,500th career point in basketball, currently averages 20 points, nine rebounds, 4.4 steals, four assists and a block for the Lady Eagle hoops squad. She had 17 points, four rebounds, five steals and four assists in a win over Hughes Springs on Tuesday that improved Tatum to 10-2 in district play.
She qualified for the University Interscholastic League's State Track and Field Meet in three events last spring (800 relay, long jump and triple jump), and on top of being ranked in the top 10 percent of her class she's a two-time All-American cheerleader.
Texas A&M-Commerce's volleyball team finished 24-7 overall and 16-2 in the Lone Star Conference this past season, and the Lady Lions are 54-13 overall and 33-5 in conference play over the past two campaigns.
A&M-Commerce is joined in the LSC by University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, Texas Woman's University, Midwestern State, UT Tyler, Cameron, Angelo State, West Texas A&M, UT Permian Basin, Lubbock Christian, Western New Mexico, Eastern New Mexico, St. Edwards, Tarleton State, A&M-Kingsville, Dallas Baptist and St. Mary's.