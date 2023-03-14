Spring Hill’s Conner Smeltzer and Longview’s Ronald Woods earn top baseball honors for their performances in games played March 6-11.
Smeltzer tossed a shutout at Gilmer in the District 17-4A opener for the Panthers, and is the Longview News-Journal’s Pitcher of the Week. Woods collected 10 hits and was a terror on the base paths for the Lobos to pick up Hitter of the Week honors.
Both awards are sponsored by Longview Orthopaedic Clinic.
Smeltzer went the distance against Gilmer, striking out 13, giving up two hits and walking one. He threw 61 of his 98 pitches for strikes, and is 2-1 on the season with a 2.00 earned run average, 25 strikeouts and eight walks in 14 innings.
Woods was 10 for 15 at the plate for the Lobos last week with a double, three RBI, seven runs scored and nine stolen bases. At the Jasper Tournament over the weekend he was 2 for 4 with a double, two steals and two runs early in the day and 4 for 4 with five stolen bases later that night against Jasper.
On Saturday, Woods went 1 for 2 at the dish with a steal early in the day against Bridge City and as 3 for 4 with a steal and two runs scored later that night against Hardin-Jefferson.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
PitchingPine Tree’s Max Gidden worked five innings, giving up two earned runs on three hits while striking out 10 and walking three.
Carthage’s Brooks Brewster worked seven innings against Henderson, striking out eight with no walks and three hits allowed on 80 pitches.
White Oak’s Tyler Puckett tossed a seven-inning no-hitter, striking out six and walking three. Landyn Grant fanned 11 and gave up a run on four hits in six innings.
The Marshall pitching staff of Caden Noblit, Bryce Alexander, Connor Davis, Tommy Riley and Ayden Lewis went 4-1 for the week, giving up two earned runs on 15 hits with three pickoffs and four double play balls. Davis is a senior, Noblit a junior and Alexander, Riley and Lewis freshmen.
Elysian Fields’ Blake Merritt struck out 13, walked one, hit one batter and gave up one earned run on two hits in 6.1 innings pitched. Chaelton Cook struck out seven, hit three batters, walked one and gave up one earned run in six innings, and John Beavers worked six innings, fanning five, walking four and allowing no earned runs.
West Rusk’s Kullen Tavarez struck out three with no earned runs allowed in seven innings against Henderson. Carson McCarthy fanned four in six innings in a shutout against No. 9 Diboll.
Overton’s Rylan Holleman struck out 12 with no walks, giving up two runs on two hits in seven innings in a 3-2 win over Hawkins. Bryce Still fanned five with no walks, giving up a run on three hits in seven innings.
HITTING
Pine Tree’s Collin Estes went 7 for 16 with a .500 OB percentage, two doubles, two stolen bases and five RBI. Caden Donley was 5 for 12 with a .500 OB percentage, two doubles, a triple, six RBI and six runs scored.
Carthage’s Connor Cuff hit .533 for the week (8 for 15) with four triples, four RBI, one double, five runs scored, two walks and two stolen bases.
White Oak’s Gavyn Jones was 6 for 12 with a double, two home runs, six RBI and seven runs scored. Davis Tolliver hit .385 with two doubles and three RBI, and Tyler Puckett hit .364 with two doubles and three RBI.
New Diana’s Cohle Sherman finished the week 7 for 12 with two doubles, two RBI and five runs while striking out just once. Teammate Elliott Foreman was 5 for 11 with a home run, six RBI, four runs scored and no strikeouts.
Marshall’s Khoren Clayborn hit .538 (7 for 13) with two doubles, four RBI and four runs scored. Logan Presley hit .461 (6 for 13) with a pair of doubles, a triple, three runs scored and eight RBI.
Elysian Fields’ David Hutson hit .462 with a .533 on base percentage, two doubles, three RBI and two walks for the week. Brody Parker hit .444 with a .667 OB percentage, a double, one RBI, four walks and two hit by pitches. Blake Merritt hit .385 with a .467 OB percentage, a double, four RBI and two walks.
West Rusk’s Will Jackson had two singles, five doubles, five RBI, five runs scored and no strikeouts for the week. Jimmie Harper had five singles, a double, a home run, four RBI, four runs and one strikeout, and Jason Reasoner had eight singles, six RBI, five runs scored, two walks and one strikeout.