Fall has been around a few weeks according to the calendar but this week it finally started “feeling fall.”
There will probably be a few more days of uncomfortable heat, but the first little cold front is always a welcome event. The bass are feeling it as well.
Look for activity to increase over the next few weeks as the bass start to school and prepare for winter. The fish will be active in the shallower areas looking to fatten up on shad, bream and anything else that presents itself.
Surface lures are a favorite for the fall bass fishing enthusiast. Even the most casual angler thrills over the strike of a largemouth on a surface bait. Decades old baits seem to work and every year newer baits come in and out of favor. One surface lure that should be in every bass anglers box is the tried and true Zara Spook.
This bait has put untold numbers of bass as well as some giants in the boat for literally generations. There are as many imitations of the spook as there are days in the year and for one simple reason: The design works, and works well. Poppers or chuggers are also high on the list for surface action and at times will “out-produce” anything in the box. Buzzbaits, prop baits and of course plastic frogs should all be on board for an afternoon of “topwater” fishing.
Another generational bass tool is the legendary spinner-bait. Single Colorado blades, willow leaf, Indiana blades from quarter ounce to ounce and a half. These baits have been catching Fall bass for decades from Florida to Washington State and New York to California.
The reason is once again, the blade catches fish year in and year out. This moving bait with flashing blades and multi-colored skirts mimic a swimming baitfish so well that their place on the “must have” bass baits is forever.
Moving on to another standard for Fall fishing but just as deadly is the basic jig. Rarely fished without a trailer of some sort this bait is basically a crawfish with a hook. Big bass love crawfish so it makes perfect sense as to why they work so well. Actually a jig is known as a big bass bait.
The numbers may not be as numerous but an old angler once told me “you rarely have to measure a jig fish.” What he said carries a lot of weight and is true any way it is stated.
There are hundreds of other baits that will work well in the Fall and this adds to the fun of Autumn fishing. The fish are active and at times will bite all day. Before we know it, winter will be here and the bite will once again be slower.
Take advantage of the next few weeks and have a great bassing fall.