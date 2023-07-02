Tyler Smith has put on bulk, gained maturity and is more equipped for his second NFL season.
The Cowboys’ 2022 first-round pick from Tulsa was selected to play left guard in his rookie season with a future at left tackle.
The move to tackle was supposed to happen — oh, in maybe two years — when potential Hall of Fame left tackle Tyron Smith retired or the Cowboys decided to move on from him.
You know the saying, “Life comes at you fast?” The NFL is faster.
Tyron Smith suffered a nasty noncontact hamstring injury in the late stages of training camp, pushing Tyler Smith into a starting role. He became the first rookie to start a season opener at left tackle in franchise history.
When his regular season was over, the rookie had made 16 starts at left tackle and one start at left guard. He moved back to left tackle for the playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers.
It was a rookie season he didn’t expect, and he handled it with the expectation 2023 will bring even more unpredictability. The Cowboys enter training camp with uncertainty along the offensive line. On paper, Tyron Smith is the left tackle and Tyler Smith is the left guard. That’s on paper.
Right tackle Terence Steele is recovering from a torn ACL suffered late in the 2022 season, and it’s unknown whether he’ll be ready for Week 1 at the New York Giants. So Tyler Smith, once again, must prepare to play either guard or tackle.
“I feel like the greatest thing about it is, it’s no longer uncharted territory,” said Tyler Smith, who played at North Crowley. “Last year, a lot of things were new. You feel like you’re rushing sometimes: to find a trainer; to find a house. Do all these things before training camp, and now that I’m more settled in, I have more of a schedule.
“I’m more comfortable in my routine, whether it be getting up to go work out, coming [to The Star] lifting, knowing on [July 24] when we get [to training camp] things are going to be fast moving. I’m more ready for that, in terms of where I was last year.”
So about last year.
The day after he was drafted, Tyler Smith arrived with his mother, Patricia, for a news conference at The Star. Tyler’s head was spinning.
He had to figure out what NFL life was about, quickly. There was a thought it would go slowly, and at times during training camp he got work with the second team before eventually moving up the depth chart.
When Tyron Smith suffered his injury during a practice at the Ford Center, Tyler Smith had to grow up fast.
Zack Martin, the Cowboys’ starting right guard and a potential Hall of Famer himself, advised his disciple about being versatile.
The Cowboys’ front office is keen on drafting offensive linemen who can play multiple positions, given the health issues that occur at the position during a season.
When Tyron Smith went down, Tyler Smith was ready.
“Zack talked about it last year, just being comfortable at both spots,” Tyler Smith said. “You see our situations where Zack had to get out to tackle and he talked to me before camp because he knows it’s something that’s not usual. It’s going to be the best thing for you early on.
“And I feel like having those reps last year, being in those situations last year in games, where I was switching back and forth, it really helped me as a player, because you’re going to be in those high-stress situations where you may not have practiced it or you may not be used to it.”
This offseason, Tyler Smith worked on his versatility with offensive line guru Duke Manyweather. Smith said he gained weight in his upper body to deal with the power of defensive tackles who will charge him inside while playing guard. He also said he wanted to stay nimble if he’s asked to move to tackle.
It’s that flexibility he developed as a rookie.
As he enters Year 2, Tyler Smith is more than ready for the challenge of playing either left guard or left tackle.
“The biggest thing is just staying versatile,” he said. “I’m a left-sided player. I don’t know specifically what’s going to happen in training camp. But just staying ready is my biggest thing, that’s something that I carry into my training as well.
“When I’m across the street with Duke, just working guard, working tackle, making sure I’m proficient in both of those, making sure I’m on my cues for that. That’s the biggest part I’m trying to focus on for pre-training camp and training camp, really.”