Both Longview teams, both Pine Tree squads, the Spring Hill Lady Panthers and the Hallsville Ladycats get to do something tonight that was taken away from them a year ago.
All six teams open the high school soccer playoffs, something that didn’t happen in 2020 when the sports world shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both Longview teams won district titles and will play at home, while the Pirates visit Lufkin, the Lady Pirates trek to Jacksonville and the Lady Panthers meet Livingston at a neutral site. Hallsville also has a home match, taking on Whitehouse.
GirlsLongview (19-3-1) hosts Huntsville (8-11-5) in a 5:30 p.m. contest at Lobo Stadium.
The Lady Lobos have won 15 in a row to tie a school record, scoring 113 goals — also a tie for the best in program history — and carving out a perfect (12-0) district record for the first time in school history. The team’s 16 shutouts posted by keepers Emma Wright and Aleah Byrdsong are a program best.
Longview features a pair of 20-plus goal scorers in Camryn Jacobs (24) and Alexandra Sanchez (22), and every Lady Lobo on the roster has found the back of the net at least once.
Tatum Fenton leads the squad with 17 assists, including a school-record five in one contest earlier this season.
Huntsville, in the playoffs for the first time in eight seasons, is 8-11-5.
Pine Tree brings at 10-7-2 record (6-6 in district) into tonight’s 6 p.m. contest against Jacksonville (16-1-2) at the Tomato Bowl. The teams met earlier in the season, with Jacksonville earning a 1-0 win.
The Lady Pirates finished 2-4 in the first round of district play, but rebounded to go 4-2 in the second half.
“Las year at this time we were lamenting the inability to have a playoff run due to COVID,” Lady Pirate head coach Chris Yoder said. “This year, although we are happy to still be playing, we aren’t satisfied with just that. We are looking to win one game at a time and see what damage we can do in the playoffs.”
Sayge Lohman leads the Lady Pirates with 16 goals, adding three assists. Meredith Fisher has 10 goals and six assists, Daysha Torres six goals and eight assists and Rylie Waclawczyk seven shutouts. Lohman and Waclawczyk are sophomores, Fisher a junior and Torres a freshman.
Senior Ali Vineyard, junior Catherine Maximo — last year’s district defensive MVP — and senior Sam Corona have anchored the defense for Pine Tree this season.
Spring Hill (11-8) visits Nacogdoches for a 6 p.m. contest against Livingston (14-5).
The Lady Panthers did most of their damage during district play, starting the year 1-4, but going 10-4 against the league.
Jayme Dowell has 15 goals and 12 assists to lead the team in both categories. Karsyn Bowden has 13 goals and seven assists, and Alexis Grubb heads into the playoffs with six goals and four assists.
The team had six shutouts in district play, with five of those coming with Kadence Wagner between the pipes. Defensive standouts have been Natalie Fisher, Haleigh Yoder, Ally Kokenzie and Ana Vizueth.
Hallsville (16-4-2) hosts Whitehouse (8-12) in a 6:30 p.m. contest at Bobcat Stadium. The teams met back on Dec. 30 to open the season, with Hallsville recording a 1-0 win.
The Ladycats ended the regular season by blanking Marshall (8-0), Pine Tree (4-0) and Sulphur Springs (5-0).
The win over Pine Tree clinched the runner-up spot in the district for Hallsville and gave coach Aaron Erickson his 100th win at the school.
Hallsville’s defense, anchored by senior Ashlyn Mills and Carolyn Hale, allowed 17 goals all season — 10 in 12 district matches. Senior goalkeeper Sophia Barron worked 10 shutouts.
Lakin Pennington led the Ladycats with 23 goals, adding seven assists. Camryn Wilemon added 14 goals and four assists, Sophia Ziesemer eight goals and eight assists and Kylie Battles eight goals and two assists.
BoysLongview (17-5-1) plays host to former district rival Tyler High (4-17-4) in a 7:30 p.m. contest at the Lobo Grass Soccer Complex.
Longview went 11-0-1 in district play, and has not lost in its last 14 outings.
Senior Alexis Olvera and freshman Erik Torrez combined for 12 shutouts in goal, tying the program record of 12 set in 2004 and 2001.
Senior Fransisco Hernandez leads the team with 10 goals, and senior Johnathan Castanon has a team-high seven assists.
Pine Tree (11-10-1) will take on Lufkin (20-2) in a 6 p.m. contest at Jase Majers Field in Lufkin.
The Pirates started the season 1-6, but rebounded and went 7-4-1 in district play.
Brandt Herber has 14 goals, and Aaron Bocanegra has 16 assists — 10 coming in district matches. Keeper Octavio Jacquez has recorded 122 saves tis season.
The team has just two seniors on the roster.