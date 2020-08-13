FRISCO — In light of the ongoing situation regarding COVID-19 and the questions regarding the fall sports season, the Southland Conference Board of Governors has agreed that conference competition for the fall season will be postponed.
The decision includes the immediate postponement of all league competition for football, women's soccer, volleyball and cross country. The league will explore the opportunity for conference competition in the spring season.
In remaining committed to presenting our student-athletes an opportunity to compete this fall, Stephen F. Austin State University intends to explore avenues for fall competition against other institutions looking to compete, while also respecting plans to resume conference competition in the spring season.
"Words cannot express my disappointment, but that pales in comparison to what our student-athletes are feeling right now", said Director of Athletics Ryan Ivey. "As with everything with COVID-19, no two days are alike. As such, we will continue to evaluate and consult with our medical team as the situation emerges, and we hope it may be possible for our student-athletes to have the opportunity to compete in some capacity. I can assure everyone that the holistic student-athlete well-being is at the center of our decision making.
"I am extremely proud of our student-athletes and the leadership, passion and discipline they have displayed throughout this entire pandemic. We, as a department, are more resolved than ever to do everything we can possibly do to be provide them with a great experience and the opportunity to achieve every dream that they have, on and off of their respective competition surfaces."
Due to the current climate around the nation surrounding fall competition, the NCAA Division I council recommended on Wednesday that the NCAA Division I board of governors grant student-athletes impacted by the coronavirus pandemic an extension of their five-year eligibility and an additional season of competition if they compete in 50% of less of the maximum number of competitions allowed in each sport under NCAA rules.
"The prolonged pandemic has caused and will continue to cause financial hardships for the athletics department", said Ivey. "Now, more than ever, we need our supporters to step up and help us through this situation. Our goal is to make sure that we continue to invest in our student-athletes and not have to take away the resources they need to be successful. Any contribution to the Purple Lights Fund goes directly to help sustain the level of success our student-athletes have achieved and Lumberjack Nation has grown accustom to."
"Following the Southland's decision to postpone fall conference competition and explore a possible spring semester, SFA is committed to moving forward with a reduced scheduled for our fall sports", added Ivey. "We are working with several institutions, from multiple conferences to put together schedules for our student-athletes to compete, in a safe and healthy environment."
Ivey said the SFA staff, in consultation with the school's medical team and Nacogdoches Medical Center, have been working to develop a consistent plan that has guided and continues to guide our decision making throughout this entire pandemic.
"We will continue to keep everyone updated as the situation progresses and communicate as soon as possible," Ivey said. "I am continually encouraged and inspired by our student-athletes everyday, and can assure Lumberjack Nation that we have much to be proud of."