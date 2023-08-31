Sabine quarterback Colt Sparks and Carlisle defensive back Fernando Espinoza took top honors for their performances in Week 1 of the high school football season.
Sparks, who helped lead Sabine to a 60-24 win over Spring Hill, is the Longview News-Journal Offensive Player of the Week. Espinoza, a two-way standout in Carlisle's 38-26 win over Harleton, earned Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Sparks was nearly perfect in the passing department for the Cardinals, completing 15 of 17 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried once for 10 yards and a touchdown and caught one pass for 25 yards - also finding the end zone that way.
A year ago, Sparks passed for 1,585 yards and 16 scores and rushed for 700 yards and six TDs as a sophomore.
Sabine is set to battle West Rusk on Friday at Bruce Bradshaw Stadium in New London.
Espinoza, who came up big on both sides of the ball for the Indians against Harleton, earned top defensive honors after recording six tackles, breaking up five passes and picking off two passes.
On offense, the senior standout who passed for 2,187 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2022, got off to another good start by passing for 311 yards and four touchdowns against the Wildcats.
Carlisle is set to visit Troup on Friday.