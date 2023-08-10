Australian Rules Football
AFL: Geelong at Collingwood 4:30 a.m. FS2
AFL: Gold Coast at Sydney 10:30 p.m. FS2
AFL: Melbourne at Carlton 4:15 a.m. (Sat) FS2
Auto Racing
Trucks: TSport 200 Qualifying 2:30 p.m. FS1
Menards: Reese’s 200 5 p.m. FS1
Trucks: TSport 200 8 p.m. FS1
Little League Baseball
Whitestown, Ind. Final noon ESPN
Bristol, Conn. Regional 2 p.m. ESPN
San Bernardino, Calif. Regional 4 p.m. ESPN
Bristol, Conn. Regional 6 p.m. ESPN
San Bernardino, Calif. Regional 8 p.m. ESPN
Major League Baseball
Atlanta at NY Mets 6 p.m. MLBN
LA Angels at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW
Baltimore at Seattle 9 p.m. MLBN
Washington at Las Vegas 9 p.m. ION
Fishing
SFC: White Marlin Open 3 p.m. CBSSN
Pro Football
NFL: Green Bay at Cincinnati 6 p.m. NFLN
NFL: Denver at Arizona 9 p.m. NFLN
Golf
LPGA: Women’s British Open 5 a.m. USA
PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship 1 p.m. GOLF
U.S. Women’s Amateur: Quarterfinals 5 p.m. GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: Boeing Classic 9 p.m. GOLF
Horse Racing
Saratoga Live noon FS2
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races 7 p.m. FS2
Mixed Martial Arts: Bellator 298
Welterweights: Storley vs. Ward 9 p.m. Showtime
Soccer: Men
Premier League: Manchester City at Burnley 2 p.m. USA
Soccer: Women’s World Cup
Quarterfinal: Australia vs. France 2 a.m. (Sat) FOX
Quarterfinal: England vs. Colombia 5:30 a.m. (Sat) FOX
Little League Softball
Game 17 3 p.m. ESPN2
Game 18 6 p.m. ESPN2