Sports on TV

High School Athletics

Spotlight 10:30 p.m. BSSW

Roberto Clemente PBL Baseball

Cangrejeros de Santurce vs. Criollos de Caguas 2 p.m. FS2

College Basketball: Men

North Carolina at Boston College noon ESPN2

Michigan St. at Northwestern 1 p.m. BTN

Richmond at Saint Louis 1 p.m. CBSSN

UCF at SMU 1 p.m. ESPNU

Indiana at Penn St. 3 p.m. BTN

Houston at Temple 4 p.m. ESPN

Louisville at Georgia Tech 5 p.m. ESPN2

Arizona St. at California 6 p.m. PAC12N

Ohio St. at Nebraska 7 p.m. BTN

College Basketball: Women

Louisville at Georgia Tech 11 a.m. ACCN

Evansville at Iowa 11 a.m. BTN

St. John’s at Villanova 11 a.m. FS1

Loyola of Chicago at S. Illinois noon ESPN2

Tennessee at Arkansas noon SECN

Miami at Virginia 1 p.m. ACCN

Maryland at Indiana 2 p.m. ESPN2

Stanford at Washington St. 2 p.m. PAC12N

Georgia at Florida 2 p.m. SECN

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest 3 p.m. ACCN

West Virginia at Iowa St. 3 p.m. ESPNU

Auburn at Alabama 4 p.m. SECN

Clemson at North Carolina 5 p.m. ACCN

Pro Basketball: NBA

Indiana at Cleveland 5 p.m. NBATV

Dallas at Oklahoma City 6 p.m. BSSW

High School Football

All-America Game 1 p.m. ESPN

Pro Football: NFL

Kansas City at Cincinnati noon CBS

LA Rams at Baltimore noon FOX

Arizona at Dallas 3:25 p.m. FOX

Minnesota at Green Bay 7:20 p.m. NBC

Cowboys Game Night 10 p.m. BSSW

Pro Hockey: NHL

Dallas at Arizona 7 p.m. BSSW+

Horse Racing

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races 1:30 p.m. FS1

Rugby

Premiership: Saracens at Northampton 9 a.m. CNBC

Soccer: Men

Premier: Brighton & Hove Albion at Everton 8 a.m. USA

Premier: Liverpool at Chelsea 10:30 a.m. USA

Tennis

ATP Cup Group Stage 5 a.m. TENNIS

ATP Cup Group Stage 5 p.m. TENNIS

ATP Cup Group Stage; WTA Adelaide 1 5 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS

