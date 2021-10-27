Auto Racing

NHRA: Qualifying 6 p.m. FS1

Major League Baseball: World Series

Game 3: Houston at Atlanta 7 p.m. FOX

College Basketball: Exhibition

Kentucky Wesleyan at Kentucky 6 p.m. SECN

Pro Basketball: NBA

Mavericks Insider 5:30 p.m. BSSW

Charlotte at Miami 6:45 p.m. ESPN

Dallas at Denver 9 p.m. BSSW

Dallas at Denver 9:05 p.m. ESPN

College Football

Princeton at Cornell 6 p.m. ESPNU

Navy at Tulsa 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

UNLV at Nevada 9 p.m. CBSSN

High School Football

Ford Player of the Week 8 a.m. BSSW

Clackamas (Ore.) at Central Catholic (Ore.) 9 p.m. ESPNU

Golf

LEPGA Tour: Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic 9 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: Bermuda Championship 12:30 p.m. GOLF

Pro Hockey: NHL

Ottawa at Dallas 7:30 p.m. BSSW+

Tennis

ATP: Vienna, St. Petersburg 5 a.m. TENNIS

College Volleyball: Women

Notre Dame at Duke 4 p.m. ACCN

Illinois at Rutgers 5:30 p.m. BTN

Utah at Oregon 8 p.m. PAC12N

Washington at USC 10 p.m. PAC12N

Recommended for You


 