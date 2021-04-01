College Baseball

Washington at UCLA 2 p.m. PAC12N

Washington at UCLA 4 p.m. PAC12N

Clemson at NC State 6 p.m. ACCN

Kentucky at Mississippi St. 6 p.m. SECN

TCU at Oklahoma 6:30 p.m. FSSW+

Stanford at Washington St. 7 p.m. PAC12N

Vanderbilt at LSU 8 p.m. ESPN2

Baseball: MLB

Houston at Oakland 8:30 p.m. AT&T-SW

College Basketball: Women’s Final Four

NCAA SF: South Carolina vs. Stanford 5 p.m. ESPN

NCAA SF: Arizona vs. Connecticut 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Pro Basketball: NBA

Houston at Boston 6:30 p.m. AT&T-SW

Dallas at New York 6:30 p.m. FSSW/NBATV

Milwaukee at Portland 9 p.m. NBATV

Golf

LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration 11 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open 3 p.m. GOLF

LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration 6 p.m. GOLF

Pro Hockey: NHL

Washington at New Jersey 6 p.m. NHLN

College Softball

Arkansas at Auburn noon SECN

Notre Dame at Florida St. 4 p.m. ACCN

Kentucky at Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPNU

Texas Tech at Texas 6 p.m. LHN

