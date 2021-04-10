High School Athletics

Spotlight 10:30 p.m. BSSW

Auto Racing

FIA Formula E: The Rome E-Prix midnight CBSSN

College Baseball

Duke at North Carolina 11 a.m. ACCN

Missouri at South Carolina 11 a.m. SECN

Virginia at Clemson noon ESPN2

Kansas St. at Texas 1 p.m. LHN

Mississippi St. at Auburn 2 p.m. SECN

Ohio St. at Michigan 3 p.m. ESPN2

Florida St. at Louisville 3 p.m. ESPNU

Oregon St. at Oregon 6 p.m. PAC12N

Baseball: MLB

San Diego at Texas 1:30 p.m. BSSW

Philadelphia at Atlanta 6 p.m. ESPN

Pro Basketball: NBA

Boston at Denver 2 p.m. NBATV

San Antonio at Dallas 7 p.m. BSSW

Miami at Portland 9 p.m. NBATV

Bowling

PBA: U.S. Open 1 p.m. FS1

Curling: Men

World Championship 5 p.m. NBCSN

Fishing

Bassmaster Elite Series: At Sabine River 7 a.m. FS1

Golf

The Masters 1 p.m. CBS

Pro Hockey: NHL

Buffalo at Philadelphia 1 p.m. NHLN

Pittsburgh at New Jersey 6 p.m. NHLN

Dallas at Florida 7 p.m. BSSW+

Horse Racing

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races noon FS2

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races 3 p.m. FS1

College Lacrosse: Women

Rutgers at Johns Hopkins 11 a.m. ESPNU

Rodeo

PBR: First Premier Bank/Premier Bank. Invi. 5 p.m. CBSSN

Rugby

MLR: United New York at Rugby ATL 2 p.m. CBSSN

Euro. Champ. Cup: Racing 92 at Bord.-Begles 11:30 p.m. NBCSN

College Soccer: Women

Big Ten: Indiana at Penn St. 1 p.m. BTN

Big Ten: Northwestern at Wisconsin 3 p.m. BTN

UCLA at Stanford 4 p.m. PAC12N

Soccer: Men

Serie A: Atalanta at Fiorentina 1:30 p.m. ABC

Liga MX: Mazatlán at Tijuana 9 p.m. FS1

College Softball

Minnesota at Northwestern 11 a.m. BTN

LSU at Missouri 1 p.m. ESPNU

Duke at Florida St. 2 p.m. ACCN

UCLA at Oregon 2 p.m. PAC12N

Pittsburgh at NC State 4 p.m. ACCN

Georgia at Kentucky 5 p.m. SECN

Swimming

TYR: Pro Swim Series 9 p.m. NBCSN

College Tennis: Women

West Virginia at Oklahoma 11 a.m. BSSW+

Tennis

ATP: Monte Carlo 6 a.m. TENNIS

WTA: Volvo Car Open, Doubles Final 9:45 a.m. TENNIS

WTA: Volvo Car Open, Singles Final noon TENNIS

Radio

MLB: San Diego Padres at Texas Rangers, 1 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

