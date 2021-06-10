Auto/Motorsports Racing

IndyCar: Grand Prix of Belle Isle 10 a.m. NBCSN

Trucks: SpeedyCash.com 220 noon FS1

The World of Outlaws: It’s Dirt Baby! 12:30 p.m. CBS

IndyCar: Grand Prix of Belle Isle, Race 1 1 p.m. NBC

Xfinity: Alsco Uniforms 250 3 p.m. FS1

MotoAmerica: Day 1, Road America 3 p.m. FS2

IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship 4 p.m. NBCSN

Superstar Racing Experience: Camping World 7 p.m. CBS

College Baseball: Super Regionals

G2: East Carolina at Vanderbilt 11 a.m. ESPN2

G1: Dallas Baptist vs. Virginia 11 a.m. ESPNU

G1: Notre Dame at Mississippi St. 1 p.m. ESPN

G2: NC State at Arkansas 2 p.m. ESPN2

G2: Stanford at Texas Tech 2 p.m. ESPNU

G1: LSU at Tennessee 6 p.m. ESPN2

G1: South Florida at Texas 8 p.m. ESPNU

G2: Mississippi at Arizona 9 p.m. ESPN2

High School Baseball

Class 6A Final 4 p.m. BSSW

Major League Baseball

San Francisco at Washington 1 p.m. MLBN

Houston at Minnesota 6 p.m. FOX

Texas at LA Dodgers 9 p.m. BSSW

Texas at LA Dodgers 9 p.m. MLBN

Basketball: Women

Basketball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 8:30 a.m. ESPNU

Pro Basketball: NBA Playoffs

G3: Utah at LA Clippers 7:30 p.m. ABC

Boxing: Super-Featherweights

Shakur Stevenson vs. Jeremiah Nakathila 9 p.m. ESPN

Diving: Olympic Trials

Women’s 3m Springboard Finals 3 p.m. NBC

Men’s 10m Platform Finals 7 p.m. NBC

Fishing

Bassmaster Classic, Lake Ray Roberts 7 a.m. FOX

Australian Rules Football

Greater Western Sydney at North Melbourne midnight FS2

Pro Football: NFL

Texans 360 10 a.m. BSSW

Football: Spring League

South Division: Jousters vs. Sea Lions 11 a.m. FOX

South Division: Generals vs. Blues 7 p.m. FS2

Golf

EPGA Tour: Scandinavian Masters 6:30 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship noon GOLF

PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship 2 p.m. CBS

Champions Tour: Am. Family Ins. Champ. 2 P.m. GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour: BMW Charity Pro-Am 4 p.m. GOLF

LPGA Tour: Mediheal Championship 6 p.m. GOLF

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races 4 p.m. FS2

Lacrosse: Men

PLL: Cannons at Whipsnakes 11 a.m. NBC

PLL: Atlas at Redwoods 2 p.m. NBCSN

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 263 Early Prelims 5 p.m. ESPN

UFC 263 Prelims: Undercard Bouts 7 p.m. ESPN

Rodeo

PBR: Las Vegas Invitational 8 p.m. CBSSN

Rugby

MLR: Toronto at Austin 10 p.m. FS2

Premiership: Sale at Exeter midnight NBCSN

Soccer: Men

EUFA Euro: Wales vs. Switzerland 7:30 a.m. ESPN

EUFA Euro: Denmark vs. Finland 10:30 a.m. ESPN

EUFA Euro: Belgium vs. Russia 1:30 p.m. ABC

Tennis

French: Girls’ & Boys’ Singles 5 a.m. TENNIS

WTA: French Open, Singles Final 8 a.m. NBC

WTA: French Open, Doubles Final 1:30 a.m. (Sun) TENNIS

College Track & Field

NCAA Championships 5 p.m. ESPNU

Radio

MLB: Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

