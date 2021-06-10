Auto/Motorsports Racing
IndyCar: Grand Prix of Belle Isle 10 a.m. NBCSN
Trucks: SpeedyCash.com 220 noon FS1
The World of Outlaws: It’s Dirt Baby! 12:30 p.m. CBS
IndyCar: Grand Prix of Belle Isle, Race 1 1 p.m. NBC
Xfinity: Alsco Uniforms 250 3 p.m. FS1
MotoAmerica: Day 1, Road America 3 p.m. FS2
IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship 4 p.m. NBCSN
Superstar Racing Experience: Camping World 7 p.m. CBS
College Baseball: Super Regionals
G2: East Carolina at Vanderbilt 11 a.m. ESPN2
G1: Dallas Baptist vs. Virginia 11 a.m. ESPNU
G1: Notre Dame at Mississippi St. 1 p.m. ESPN
G2: NC State at Arkansas 2 p.m. ESPN2
G2: Stanford at Texas Tech 2 p.m. ESPNU
G1: LSU at Tennessee 6 p.m. ESPN2
G1: South Florida at Texas 8 p.m. ESPNU
G2: Mississippi at Arizona 9 p.m. ESPN2
High School Baseball
Class 6A Final 4 p.m. BSSW
Major League Baseball
San Francisco at Washington 1 p.m. MLBN
Houston at Minnesota 6 p.m. FOX
Texas at LA Dodgers 9 p.m. BSSW
Texas at LA Dodgers 9 p.m. MLBN
Basketball: Women
Basketball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 8:30 a.m. ESPNU
Pro Basketball: NBA Playoffs
G3: Utah at LA Clippers 7:30 p.m. ABC
Boxing: Super-Featherweights
Shakur Stevenson vs. Jeremiah Nakathila 9 p.m. ESPN
Diving: Olympic Trials
Women’s 3m Springboard Finals 3 p.m. NBC
Men’s 10m Platform Finals 7 p.m. NBC
Fishing
Bassmaster Classic, Lake Ray Roberts 7 a.m. FOX
Australian Rules Football
Greater Western Sydney at North Melbourne midnight FS2
Pro Football: NFL
Texans 360 10 a.m. BSSW
Football: Spring League
South Division: Jousters vs. Sea Lions 11 a.m. FOX
South Division: Generals vs. Blues 7 p.m. FS2
Golf
EPGA Tour: Scandinavian Masters 6:30 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship noon GOLF
PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship 2 p.m. CBS
Champions Tour: Am. Family Ins. Champ. 2 P.m. GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour: BMW Charity Pro-Am 4 p.m. GOLF
LPGA Tour: Mediheal Championship 6 p.m. GOLF
Horse Racing
America’s Day at the Races 4 p.m. FS2
Lacrosse: Men
PLL: Cannons at Whipsnakes 11 a.m. NBC
PLL: Atlas at Redwoods 2 p.m. NBCSN
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC 263 Early Prelims 5 p.m. ESPN
UFC 263 Prelims: Undercard Bouts 7 p.m. ESPN
Rodeo
PBR: Las Vegas Invitational 8 p.m. CBSSN
Rugby
MLR: Toronto at Austin 10 p.m. FS2
Premiership: Sale at Exeter midnight NBCSN
Soccer: Men
EUFA Euro: Wales vs. Switzerland 7:30 a.m. ESPN
EUFA Euro: Denmark vs. Finland 10:30 a.m. ESPN
EUFA Euro: Belgium vs. Russia 1:30 p.m. ABC
Tennis
French: Girls’ & Boys’ Singles 5 a.m. TENNIS
WTA: French Open, Singles Final 8 a.m. NBC
WTA: French Open, Doubles Final 1:30 a.m. (Sun) TENNIS
College Track & Field
NCAA Championships 5 p.m. ESPNU
Radio
MLB: Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)