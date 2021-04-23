Auto/Motorsports Racing
IndyCar: Firestone GP Of St. Petersburg 11:30 a.m. NBC
NASCAR: GEICO 500 1 p.m. FOX
GT World Challenge: The Endurance Cup 2 p.m. CBSSN
College Baseball
Tennessee at Texas A&M noon SECN
Duke at Virginia 1 p.m. ESPNU
Washington St. at California 2 p.m. PAC12N
Virginia Tech at NC State 3 p.m. ACCN
Northwestern at Iowa 4 p.m. BTN
UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St. 6 p.m. ESPNU
Baseball: MLB
Texas at Chicago White Sox 1 p.m. BSSW
San Diego at LA Dodgers 6 p.m. ESPN
San Diego at LA Dodgers (StatCast) 6 p.m. ESPN2
Pro Basketball: NBA
Boston at Charlotte 12:15 p.m. ESPN
LA Angels at Houston 1 p.m. AT&T-SW
Phoenix at Brooklyn 2:30 p.m. ESPN
Milwaukee at Atlanta 6:30 p.m. NBATV
Sacramento at Golden State 9 p.m. NBATV
Fishing
Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork 7 a.m. FS1
Golf
EPGA Tour: Gran Canaria Lopesan Open 7 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: Zurich Classic Of New Orleans noon GOLF
PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans 2 p.m. CBS
PGA of America: The PGA Professional Champ. 2 p.m. GOLF
College Softball
Florida St. at Louisville 11 a.m. ACCN
Northwestern at Michigan 11 a.m. BTN
LSU at Kentucky 11 a.m. ESPN2
Kansas at Texas noon LHN
Wisconsin at Nebraska 1 p.m. BTN
Georgia at Tennessee 1 p.m. ESPN2
Washington at UCLA 3 p.m. ESPN2
Missouri at Arkansas 3 p.m. SECN
Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate 4 p.m. ESPNU
Tennis
ATP: Barcelona, Belgrade; WTA: Stuttgart, Istanbul 7 a.m. TENNIS
ATP: Munich, Estoril 4 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS
ATP: Munich, Estoril 5 a.m. (Mon) T ENNIS