Major League Baseball: Postseason

ALCS Game 1: Boston at Houston 7 p.m. FOX

Pro Basketball: NBA Preseason

Boston at Miami 5:30 p.m. ESPN2

Houston at San Antonio 7 p.m. AT&T-SW

Dallas at Milwaukee 7 p.m. BSSW

Portland at Golden State 9 p.m. NBATV

Pro Basketball: WNBA Finals

Game 3: Phoenix at Chicago 8 p.m. ESPN2

College Football

Marshall at North Texas 6 p.m. CBSSN

Clemson at Syracuse 6 p.m. ESPN

Montana St. at Weber St. 9 p.m. ESPNU

San Diego St. at San Jose St. 9:30 p.m. CBSSN

California at Oregon 9:30 p.m. ESPN

Golf

EPGA Tour: Andalucía Masters 7 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: SAS Championship 1 p.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: The CJ CUP 4 p.m. GOLF

LEPGA Tour: Aramco Team Series 1:30 a.m. (Sat) GOLF

Pro Hockey: NHL

Chicago at New Jersey 6 p.m. NHLN

Tennis

ATP: Indian Wells Quarterfinals noon TENNIS

WTA: Indian Wells Semifinals 8 p.m. TENNIS

College Volleyball: Women

Wisconsin at Michigan St. 5 p.m. BTN

Kansas at Baylor 5 p.m. ESPNU

Purdue at Ohio St. 7 p.m. BTN

West Virginia at Kansas St. 7 p.m. ESPNU

TCU at Texas 7 p.m. LHN

Kentucky at LSU 8 p.m. SECN

UCLA at Arizona 10 p.m. PAC12N

Recommended for You


 