Auto/Motor Sports Racing

Formula 1: Hungary Practice 3 4:55 a.m. ESPN2

Formula 1: Hungary Qualifying 7:55 a.m. ESPN2

FIA: 24 Hours of Spa, Part 1 9 a.m. CBSSN

NHRA: Pomona Qualifying 1 p.m. FS1

FIA: 24 Hours of Spa, Part 2 2 p.m. CBSSN

MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1 7 p.m. FS2

Major League Baseball

Kansas City at Toronto 2 p.m. MLBN

Houston at San Francisco 3 p.m. AT&T-SW

Oakland at LA Angels 3 p.m. FS1

Seattle at Texas 6 p.m. BSSW

Minnesota at St. Louis 6 p.m. FS1

BIG3 Basketball

Week 4: From Dallas 2 p.m. CBS

Pro Basketball: NBA

Oklahoma City Draft Introductions 11:30 a.m. BSSW

TBT Basketball: Quarterfinals

Florida TNT vs. AfterShocks 11 a.m. ESPN

Boeheim’s Army vs. Golden Eagles 1 p.m. ESPN

Team 23 vs. Sideline Cancer 6 p.m. ESPN2

Blue Collar U vs. The Money Team 8 p.m. ESPN2

Boxing

Heavyweights: Coffie vs. Rice 7 p.m. FOX

Light Heavyweights: Dirrell vs. Brooker 9 p.m. FS1

Fitness

NOBULL CrossFit Games 10 p.m. CBSSN

Australian Rules Football

AFL: Brisbane at Hawthorn 11 p.m. FS2

AFL: Port Adelaide at Greater Western Sydney midnight FS1

AFL: Richmond at Fremantle 2 a.m. (Sun) FS2

Pro Football: NFL

Texans 360 10 a.m. BSSW

Inside Cowboys Training Camp 9:30 p.m. BSSW

Golf

EPGA/LPGA: ISPS Handa World Invitational 8:30 a.m. GOLF

U.S. Senior Women’s Open 1 p.m. GOLF

Horse Racing

NYRA: Saratoga Live noon FS2

High School Lacrosse: Under Armour All-America Game

Girls: East vs. West 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Boys: East vs. West 7 p.m. ESPNU

Lacrosse: Women Athletes Unlimited

Athletes Unlimited: Team Wood vs. Team Warden 11 a.m. FS1

Mixed Martial Arts

Undercard Bouts 5 p.m. ESPN

Middleweights: Hall vs. Strickland 8 p.m. ESPN

Bellator 263: Patricio Freire vs. A.J. McKee 9 p.m. SHO

Rodeo

PBR: Express Ranches Classic 7 p.m. CBSSN

Rugby

NRL: Penrith at Melbourne 4:30 p.m. FS2

Soccer: Men

USL: San Antonio FC at Austin Bold FC 8 p.m. BSSW+

CPL: Valour FC at FC Edmonton 8 p.m. FS2

High School Softball: Premier Girls Fastpitch

18U National Championship 10:30 a.m. ESPNU

Senior All-American Game: East vs. West 2 p.m. ESPNU

Futures All-American Game: East vs. West 8:30 p.m. ESPNU

Tennis

ATP: Kitzbuhel Final 9:30 a.m. TENNIS

ATP: Atlanta SF 2 p.m. TENNIS

ATP: Atlanta SF 6 p.m. TENNIS

Radio

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers, 5:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Recommended for You


 