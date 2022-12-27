College Basketball: Men

UNCW at Monmouth 4 p.m. CBSSN

Tennessee at Mississippi 4 p.m. SECN

Albany at Virginia 5 p.m. ACCN

Villanova vs. UConn 5:30 p.m. FS1

Davidson at Fordham 6 p.m. CBSSN

Florida at Auburn 6 p.m. ESPN2

Mercer at Samford 6 p.m. ESPNU

Kentucky at Missouri 6 p.m. SECN

Vermont at Miami 7 p.m. ACCN

Colorado State at New Mexico 8 p.m. CBSSN

Arkansas at LSU 8 p.m. ESPN2

Xavier at St. John’s 8 p.m. FS1

Alabama at Mississippi State 8 p.m. SECN

Houston at Tulsa 8 p.m. ESPNU

Air Force at San Diego State 10 p.m. FS1

Wyoming at Fresno State 10 p.m. CBSSN

College Basketball: Women

Michigan at Nebraska 6 p.m. BTN

Texas A&M-Commerce at Texas 7 p.m. LHN

Ohio St. at Northwestern 8 p.m. BTN

Pro Basketball

NBA: LA Lakers at Miami 6:30 p.m. NBATV

NBA: Denver at Sacramento 9 p.m. NBATV

College Football

Military Bowl: Duke vs. UCF 2 p.m. ESPN

Liberty Bowl: Arkansas vs. Kansas 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Holiday Bowl: Oregon vs. North Carolina 7 p.m. FOX

Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Mississippi 8 p.m. ESPN

Pro Hockey

NHL: Boston at New Jersey 6:30 p.m. TNT

NHL: Calgary at Seattle 9 p.m. TNT

Soccer: Men

Scottish Premiership: Hibernian vs. Celtic 2 p.m. CBSSN

Premier: Leeds United vs. Manchester City 2 p.m. USA

