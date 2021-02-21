Sports on TV

College Basketball: Men

Grambling St. at Jackson St. 4:30 p.m. NBATV

Syracuse at Duke 6 p.m. ESPN

Wofford at Samford 6 p.m. ESPNU

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State 8 p.m. ESPN

Oregon at USC 8 p.m. FS1

College Basketball: Women

Grambling St. at Jackson St. 2 p.m. NBATV

Creighton at Marquette 6 p.m. FS1

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh 7 p.m. ACCN

Arizona at Stanford 8 p.m. ESPN2

Pro Basketball: NBA

Washington at LA Lakers 9 p.m. NBATV

Memphis at Dallas 7:30 p.m. FSSW

Pro Basketball: NBA G-League

Long Island Nets vs. Team Ignite 2 p.m. ESPN2

Biathlon

World Biathlon Championships noon NBCSN

Pro Hockey: NHL

Dallas at Florida 6 p.m. FSSW+

Los Angeles at St. Louis 7 p.m. NHLN

Soccer Men

Crystal Palace at Brighton & Hove Albion 1:55 p.m. NBCSN

Tennis

WTA: Adelaide, ATP: Montpellier, Singapore 5 a.m. TENNIS

ATP: Montpellier noon TENNIS

WTA: Adelaide, ATP: Montpellier, Singapore 6:30 p.m. TENNIS

WTA: Adelaide, ATP: Montpellier, Singapore 5 a.m. (Tue) TENNIS

College Wrestling

Maryland at Penn St. 5 p.m. BTN

Indiana at Purdue 7 p.m. BTN

