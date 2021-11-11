Auto Racing

Formula 1: Brazilian GP Practice 2 8:55 a.m. ESPNEWS

IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship 11 a.m. NBC

Formula 1: Brazilian Qualifying 1:25 p.m. ESPNEWS

IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship 2 p.m. NBCSN

College Basketball: Men

Coppin St. at Connecticut 11 a.m. FS2

Dartmouth at Georgetown 1 p.m. FS2

St. Peter’s at St. John’s 3 p.m. FS1

Cent. Michigan at DePaul 5 p.m. FS2

Prairie View at Michigan 7 p.m. BTN

Troy at Butler 7 p.m. FS2

Texas at Gonzaga 9:30 p.m. ESPN2

Pro Basketball: G-League

Birmingham at Texas 4 p.m. BSSW

Birmingham at Texas 7:30 p.m. BSSW+

Pro Basketball: NBA

Miami at Utah 4 p.m. NBATV

Boston at Cleveland 7 p.m. NBATV

College Football

Michigan at Penn St. 11 a.m. ABC

Connecticut at Clemson 11 a.m. ACCN

Syracuse at Louisville 11 a.m. BSSW

Rutgers at Indiana 11 a.m. BTN

Bucknell at Army 11 a.m. CBSSN

Mississippi St. at Auburn 11 a.m. ESPN

Northwestern at Wisconsin 11 a.m. ESPN2

UCF at SMU 11 a.m. ESPNU

Oklahoma at Baylor 11 a.m. FOX

West Virginia at Kansas St. 11 a.m. FS1

New Mexico St. at Alabama 11 a.m. SECN

Utah at Arizona 1 p.m. PAC12N

Purdue at Ohio St. 2:30 p.m. ABC

Duke at Virginia Tech 2:30 p.m. ACCN

Boston College at Georgia Tech 2:30 p.m. BSSW+

Minnesota at Iowa 2:30 p.m. BTN

Georgia at Tennessee 2:30 p.m. CBS

UAB at Marshall 2:30 p.m. CBSSN

Miami at Florida St. 2:30 p.m. ESPN

Iowa St. at Texas Tech 2:30 p.m. ESPN2

Tulsa at Tulane 3 p.m. ESPNU

Maryland at Michigan St. 3 p.m. FOX

South Carolina at Missouri 3 p.m. SECN

Stanford at Oregon St. 4:30 p.m. PAC12N

Air Force at Colorado St. 6 p.m. CBSSN

Texas A&M at Mississippi 6 p.m. ESPN

Kentucky at Vanderbilt 6 p.m. ESPN2

Arizona St. at Washington 6 p.m. FS1

Notre Dame at Virginia 6:30 p.m. ABC

NC State at Wake Forest 6:30 p.m. ACCN

Kansas at Texas 6:30 p.m. ESPNU

Texas Statcast 6:30 p.m. LHN

Arkansas at LSU 6:30 p.m. SECN

TCU at Oklahoma St. 7 p.m. FOX

Colorado at UCLA 8 p.m. PAC12N

Nevada at San Diego St. 9:30 p.m. CBSSN

Washington St. at Oregon 9:30 p.m. ESPN

Jackson St. at Southern 9:30 p.m. ESPNU

Utah St. at San Jose St. 9:30 p.m. FS1

Golf

EPGA Tour: Dubai Championship 4 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: Houston Open noon GOLF

PGA Tour Champ.: Charles Schwab Cup Champ. 3 p.m. GOLF

LPGA Tour: Pelican Women’s Championship 6:30 p.m. GOLF

EPGA Tour: Dubai Championship 2 a.m. (Sun) GOLF

Pro Hockey: NHL

Boston at New Jersey noon NHLN

Los Angeles at Winnipeg 6 p.m. NHLN

Philadelphia at Dallas 7 p.m. BSSW

Tennis

ATP: Stockholm Singles Final 9 a.m. TENNIS

WTA Finals: Round Robin; ATP: Next Gen Final 2 p.m. TENNIS

WTA Finals: Round Robin 7:30 p.m. TENNIS

WTT: Orange County vs. New York 9:30 p.m. NBCSN

ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin 4:30 a.m. (Sun) TENNIS

ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin 5 a.m. (Sun) TENNIS

