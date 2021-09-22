Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland noon MLB

San Francisco at San Diego 3 p.m. MLBN

Texas at Baltimore 6 p.m. BSSW

Washington at Cincinnati (JIP) 6 p.m. MLBN

Houston at LA Angels 8:30 p.m. AT&T-SW

Pro Basketball: WNBA Playoffs

First Round: Dallas at Chicago 7 p.m. ESPN2

First Round: New York at Phoenix 9 p.m. ESPN2

Fishing

Let’s Fish Southwest 5 p.m. BSSW

Texas Insider Fishing Report 9:30 p.m. BSSW

College Football

Marshall at Appalachian St. 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Alcorn St. at Arkanas-Pine Bluff 6:30 p.m. ESPNU

Texas: Longhorn Weekly with Coach Sark 7 p.m. LHN

Pro Football: NFL

Carolina at Houston 7:20 p.m. NFLN

Golf

The Ryder Cup: Opening Ceremony 4 p.m. GOLF

College Soccer: Women

Notre Dame at Miami 4 p.m. BSSW+

Louisville at Syracuse 5 p.m. ACCN

Michigan at Rutgers 5 p.m. BTN

Arkansas at Texas A&M 6 p.m. SECN

Pittsburgh at Florida St. 7 p.m. ACCN

Iowa at Indiana 7 p.m. BTN

College Volleyball: Women

Arizona at Arizona St. 8 p.m. PAC12N

