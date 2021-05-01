Auto/Motor Sports Racing
Formula One: The Portuguese Grand Prix 8:55 a.m. ESPN
NHRA: Atlanta Qualifying 9:30 a.m. FS1
MotoAmerica: King of the Beggers 11:30 a.m. FS1
GT: World Challenge America 1 p.m. CBSSN
NASCAR: Buschy McBusch Race 400 2 p.m. FS1
MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 2 p.m. FS1
IndyCar: The XPEL 375 4 p.m. NBCSN
MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Spain 6:30 p.m. NBCSN
NHRA: The Southern Nationals 10:30 p.m. FS1
College Baseball
Missouri at Alabama 11 a.m. SECN
Louisville at Clemson 1 p.m. ESPNU
Vanderbilt at Florida 2 p.m. ESPN2
Oregon St. at UCLA 2 p.m. PAC12N
Texas A&M at Mississippi St. 2 p.m. SECN
Texas Tech at Texas 2:30 p.m. LHN
Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma 4 p.m. ESPNU
Virginia at Virginia Tech 5 p.m. ACCN
Baseball: MLB
Houston at Tampa Bay noon AT&T-SW
Boston at Texas 1:30 p.m. BSSW
NY Mets at Philadelphia 6 p.m. ESPN
Pro Basketball: NBA
Brooklyn at Milwaukee 2:30 p.m. ABC
Portland at Boston 6:30 p.m. NBATV
New York at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW
Sacramento at Dallas 7 p.m. BSSW
Toronto at LA Lakers 9 p.m. NBATV
Bowling
PBA: Playoffs Round of 16 6 p.m. FS1
Diving
FINA: World Cup midnight NBCSN
FINA: World Cup 1 a.m. (Mon) NBCSN
College Football: FCS Tournament
QF: North Dakota St. at Sam Houston St. 2 p.m. ESPN
QF: North Dakota at James Madison 5 p.m. ESPN2
QF: Southern Illinois at South Dakota St. 8 p.m. ESPN2
Golf
EPGA Tour: Tenerife Open 7 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: Valspar Championship noon GOLF
PGA Tour: Valspar Championship 2 p.m. CBS
PGA Tour Champions: Insperity Invitational 2 p.m. GOLF
Pro Hockey: NHL
Tampa Bay at Detroit 2 p.m. NBC
Horse Racing
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races noon FS2
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races 3 p.m. FS2
College Lacrosse: Men
Duke at North Carolina 3 p.m. ACCN
College Lacrosse: Women
Atlantic Coast Tournament Final 11 a.m. ACCN
Big Ten Tournament Final 11 a.m. BTN
Rodeo: RBR
Union Home Mortgage Inv., 15/15 Bucking Battle 1 p.m. CBS
PBR: The Union Home Mortgage Invitational 5 p.m. CBSSN
Rugby
MLR: Rugby United New York at Seattle 7 p.m. CBSSN
Soccer: Men
Serie A: Genoa at Lazio 5:25 a.m. ESPN2
Premier: Arsenal at Newcastle United 7:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier: Liverpool at Manchester United 10:25 a.m. NBCSN
MLS: Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC noon ESPN
Premier: Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur 1:15 p.m. NBCSN
MLS: LA Galaxy at Seattle 8 p.m. FS1
Liga MX: Club Puebla at Santos Laguna 3 a.m. (Mon) FS2
College Softball
Oklahoma St. at Texas noon LHN
Louisville at Boston College 1 p.m. ACCN
Illinois at Northwestern 1:30 p.m. BTN
Arkansas at LSU 5 p.m. SECN
Surfing
WSL Championship Tour: Namaqualand Pro 7 p.m. FS2
Tennis
ATP: Munich, Estroil Finals; ATP/WTA: Madrid 5 a.m. TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Madrid 4 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Madrid 5 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS
Track & Field
IAAF: The World Athletics Relays 10:30 p.m. NBCSN
Radio
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Texas Rangers, 1 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)