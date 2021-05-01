Auto/Motor Sports Racing

Formula One: The Portuguese Grand Prix 8:55 a.m. ESPN

NHRA: Atlanta Qualifying 9:30 a.m. FS1

MotoAmerica: King of the Beggers 11:30 a.m. FS1

GT: World Challenge America 1 p.m. CBSSN

NASCAR: Buschy McBusch Race 400 2 p.m. FS1

MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 2 p.m. FS1

IndyCar: The XPEL 375 4 p.m. NBCSN

MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Spain 6:30 p.m. NBCSN

NHRA: The Southern Nationals 10:30 p.m. FS1

College Baseball

Missouri at Alabama 11 a.m. SECN

Louisville at Clemson 1 p.m. ESPNU

Vanderbilt at Florida 2 p.m. ESPN2

Oregon St. at UCLA 2 p.m. PAC12N

Texas A&M at Mississippi St. 2 p.m. SECN

Texas Tech at Texas 2:30 p.m. LHN

Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma 4 p.m. ESPNU

Virginia at Virginia Tech 5 p.m. ACCN

Baseball: MLB

Houston at Tampa Bay noon AT&T-SW

Boston at Texas 1:30 p.m. BSSW

NY Mets at Philadelphia 6 p.m. ESPN

Pro Basketball: NBA

Brooklyn at Milwaukee 2:30 p.m. ABC

Portland at Boston 6:30 p.m. NBATV

New York at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW

Sacramento at Dallas 7 p.m. BSSW

Toronto at LA Lakers 9 p.m. NBATV

Bowling

PBA: Playoffs Round of 16 6 p.m. FS1

Diving

FINA: World Cup midnight NBCSN

FINA: World Cup 1 a.m. (Mon) NBCSN

College Football: FCS Tournament

QF: North Dakota St. at Sam Houston St. 2 p.m. ESPN

QF: North Dakota at James Madison 5 p.m. ESPN2

QF: Southern Illinois at South Dakota St. 8 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

EPGA Tour: Tenerife Open 7 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: Valspar Championship noon GOLF

PGA Tour: Valspar Championship 2 p.m. CBS

PGA Tour Champions: Insperity Invitational 2 p.m. GOLF

Pro Hockey: NHL

Tampa Bay at Detroit 2 p.m. NBC

Horse Racing

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races noon FS2

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races 3 p.m. FS2

College Lacrosse: Men

Duke at North Carolina 3 p.m. ACCN

College Lacrosse: Women

Atlantic Coast Tournament Final 11 a.m. ACCN

Big Ten Tournament Final 11 a.m. BTN

Rodeo: RBR

Union Home Mortgage Inv., 15/15 Bucking Battle 1 p.m. CBS

PBR: The Union Home Mortgage Invitational 5 p.m. CBSSN

Rugby

MLR: Rugby United New York at Seattle 7 p.m. CBSSN

Soccer: Men

Serie A: Genoa at Lazio 5:25 a.m. ESPN2

Premier: Arsenal at Newcastle United 7:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier: Liverpool at Manchester United 10:25 a.m. NBCSN

MLS: Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC noon ESPN

Premier: Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur 1:15 p.m. NBCSN

MLS: LA Galaxy at Seattle 8 p.m. FS1

Liga MX: Club Puebla at Santos Laguna 3 a.m. (Mon) FS2

College Softball

Oklahoma St. at Texas noon LHN

Louisville at Boston College 1 p.m. ACCN

Illinois at Northwestern 1:30 p.m. BTN

Arkansas at LSU 5 p.m. SECN

Surfing

WSL Championship Tour: Namaqualand Pro 7 p.m. FS2

Tennis

ATP: Munich, Estroil Finals; ATP/WTA: Madrid 5 a.m. TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Madrid 4 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Madrid 5 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS

Track & Field

IAAF: The World Athletics Relays 10:30 p.m. NBCSN

Radio

MLB: Boston Red Sox at Texas Rangers, 1 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

